Tom Hanks is an actor known and loved globally. His extensive career spans nearly five decades, with his time as a professional actor beginning in 1977. Throughout the years, he has become known for his versatility and willingness to lend his skills to essentially every genre of entertainment. From romance, mystery, drama, war, comedy, and animation, he's done it all, proving his abilities as one of the best A-List actors of all time.

His capability to mend hearts, warm them, or absolutely obliterate them shows his impressive range, and he currently has almost ninety film credits to his name, either as an actor or producer, some of which include titles considered some of the best movies ever made. With almost fifty years in the industry, he has worked on some of the most notable features, with 90s classics like Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump being two of his most memorable. It's easy to pop a Tom Hanks film on for an umpteenth time, and while dozens of additions to his filmography could be considered rewatchable, these ten are arguably some of the easiest to do so with.

10 'Turner & Hooch' (1989)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Anytime a dog has a significant role in a movie, it has the potential for either a hilarious or downright soul-crushing viewing experience. The 1989 buddy cop adventure managed to do both. Without completely spoiling the ending, the film is an entertaining depiction of what happens when a detective (Hanks) is paired with his fallen friend's dog, a giant Dogue de Bordeaux named Hooch.

Things may not get off to the best of starts between the two, but Turner & Hooch turns into a funny, heartwarming, and emotional telling of the bond between a man and his dog. The movie may not be the most popular of Hanks in the eyes of many, but for what it is, it's well worth the watch. Despite mixed feedback, Turner & Hooch remains a financially successful buddy cop story great for repeat viewing.

9 'Cast Away' (2000)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

The now iconic Cast Away came out in December 2000 to close out the welcoming year of the 21st century, and it became one of the most financially successful movies of the year, ranking at number three at the worldwide box office.

The film tells the story of FedEx worker Charles "Chuck" Nolan (Hanks), a man who becomes stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. Alone with nothing but his thoughts, he must fight to escape the ordeal he's found himself trapped in and do anything he can to survive. The movie originated one of the most universally referenced words from Hanks' filmography and introduced arguably one of his most well-known co-stars, Wilson the volleyball. Despite Wilson stealing the show, Cast Away is one of the most well-known survival films of all time. Its gripping plot, combined with Tom Hanks' Golden Globe-winning performance, makes this one an easy go-to for another watch of one of this A-List actor's most notable early roles.

8 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

According to IMDb, 1994's universally acclaimed Forrest Gump is one of the best movies ever made. The multi-genre masterpiece contains aspects of drama, comedy, and war and is one of the most iconic features of the 1900s. It is arguably one of Hank's best films ever, and the only reason it's not considered more rewatchable is its unwavering power to shatter the hearts of those who watch it.

Forrest Gump is a movie with way more than meets the eye. The film tells the story of a young Alabama boy as he grows through life and experiences events as an individual bullied for his lack of intellect. Forrest may be different from those around him, but he radiates compassion and love for everyone, despite the challenging hand he's been dealt in life. The movie is a brilliant depiction of how treating people with a little kindness can have the biggest impact. The film won twenty-nine awards, and it deserves every single one.

7 'Catch Me if You Can' (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

2002's Catch Me if You Can combines the captivating effects of a crime drama with the enjoyable elements of a cat-and-mouse type of comedy. The multi-genre feature stars Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Hanks in the second movie of his 21st-century filmography.

DiCaprio plays Frank Abagnale Jr., a security consultant for the FBI who became one of the most notorious con artists of the 1970s. Hanks portrays Carl Hanratty, a fictionalized depiction of one of the real-life FBI agents who tries to cease his fraudulent ways. The movie is entertaining from start to finish and constantly leaves viewers wondering where the next scene will lead, even on a rewatch.

6 'That Thing You Do!' (1996)

Directed by Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks became a triple threat in 1996 with his writer and directorial debut, That Thing You Do! The musical dramedy gave him a chance to show off his talents in another department of the entertainment industry, and the Academy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated narrative became incredibly successful.

The film centers on a fictionalized pop band called the Wonders and depicts their success and subsequent fall as a band stuck in the one-hit wonder stereotype. Its originality and score did wonders for its success among audiences. It may not be the most commercially successful musical genre. But it's an entertaining addition to Hank's filmography and a brilliant early look into how versatile of a performer he really is.

5 'The Polar Express' (2004)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

A combination of live-action and motion capture technology worked together in 2004 to create a memorable piece of cinema. Hot chocolate, blankets, and The Polar Express are the perfect blend for a cozy, festive night-in for fans of this movie. It may not be the most universally loved in Tom Hanks' filmography, but it's undeniably one of his most unique.

The Polar Express tells a story every kid wanted to experience when they were young. When a train bound for the North Pole pulls up outside the window of a young boy on Christmas Eve, it triggers a journey to meet the holly jolly man himself, Santa Claus. The Polar Express may not have been the most critically successful upon release, and its animation style may unease some viewers. But nowadays, it's one of the most rewatchable Christmas movies for many.

4 'Apollo 13' (1995)

Directed by Ron Howard

Apollo 13 is one of the highest-rated movies centered on the Space Race. The film depicts a version of the events that occurred during the 1970 titular lunar mission. From director Ron Howard, Apollo 13 stars Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Gary Sinise, Ed Harris, and Bill Paxton as they tell the dramatized story of one of NASA's most nerve-wracking aborted missions.

An absolutely nail-biting experience of a movie, docudrama Apollo 13 showcases the emergency situation thanks to the dedication of Howard in creating an accurate retelling. The nine-time Academy Award-nominated feature won audiences and critics over with its impressive cinematography and performances, presenting one of the most incredible viewing experiences of 1990s cinema, with an ending capable of sending chills down the spine every time. Apollo 13 was selected for preservation at the National Film Registry last year, which it rightfully deserves.

3 'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Directed by Nora Ephron

Sleepless in Seattle is a rom-com every movie enthusiast has heard of at least once, even if they've never physically sat down to watch it. It stars Hanks and Meg Ryan in their second of three co-starred romantic comedies in an eight-year span, the other two being 1990's Joe Versus the Volcano and 1998's You've Got Mail.

Their Seattle-based love story is arguably their most favored partnership in the eyes of many fans. Loved by romance fans across the globe, the movie is one that instantly springs to mind when picturing iconic 90s rom-coms. Being only the second directorial feature of Nora Ephron, Sleepless in Seattle's success skyrocketed her career, cementing her as one of the best rom-com filmmakers ever, a title she will always have.

2 'Toy Story 2' (1999)

Directed by John Lasseter

1995's game-changing animated adventure Toy Story may be where this now-beloved franchise began, but it doesn't necessarily have the best story of the four. It's easy to rewatch, of course, but there's just something about its first successor that grips the hearts of audiences just that much easier than the first.

Tom Hanks is the voice of Woody, one of the most well-known animated Pixar characters ever created, and Toy Story 2 introduces more characters to the franchise that became just as notable. The original Toy Story holds a special place in the hearts of fans. But the second in this iconic franchise of four helped skyrocket it into the success story it became with an emotional, heartwarming tale and one of the most heart-tuggingly moving sequences in an animated film to date.

1 'Big' (1988)

Directed by Penny Marshall

Every kid experiences the feeling of wanting to grow up when they're young. As adults, they can do more, do whatever they want or desire, and not have anyone tell them what to do. At least, that's how it seems. But what if it actually happened? What if someone could be transformed into an adult with a child's mind? Well, for Josh Baskin (Hanks), that wish became a reality in the 1988 classic Big.

It's arguably one of Tom Hanks' most notable credits from the 1980s. Big is incredibly easy to sit down and watch as a movie that'll have every adult wishing they could do the opposite of the film's premise and go back to being a kid. Enjoyable, comedic, and downright emotional at times, this fantasy dramedy is something everyone can enjoy. It's also an effective way to showcase that one shouldn't wish away their life. Live in the moment.