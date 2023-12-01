Who doesn't love Tom Hanks? Often referred to as "America's Dad," Hanks first began his career of critically acclaimed performances with a series of family-friendly comedies in the late 1980s. Although Hanks' absurdist sense of humor made him a household name, he quickly turned to more serious material with his performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, both of which earned him back-to-back Academy Award wins for Best Actor.

Although Hanks is best known for his wacky comedies and award-nominated dramas, some of his best work shows a different side of his abilities. Especially in recent years, Hanks has broadened his body of work, starring in many films that have gone unfairly unnoticed by audiences. Tom Hanks' most underrated movies are a mix of would-be-blockbusters and thought-provoking dramas that showcase the best of his abilities despite receiving little-to-no attention from viewers.

10 'Angels and Demons' (2009)

Director: Ron Howard

It wasn't necessarily a case of diminishing returns for Hanks and director Ron Howard with their series of adventure films that starred Hanks as the "symbology" professor Robert Langdon. While the first film in their trilogy, The Da Vinci Code, failed as a mystery thriller, Angels and Demons added more intensity to the story with its examination of the political scheming within the Catholic Church. The Da Vinci Code mistook its frequent twists for suspense, whereas Angels and Demons created a compelling mystery that cut to the heart of religious history.

Outside the Toy Story series, Hanks does not often do franchise films. Angels and Demons is an underrated effort by him that shows the merit of revisiting a character that he has played before. While the other films in the series opted for more absurd mystery stories, Angels and Demons succeeded by being a political thriller. It's a genre that Hanks hasn't worked in nearly enough.

Angels & Demons Release Date May 13, 2009 Cast Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor, Ayelet Zurer, Stellan Skarsgård, Pierfrancesco Favino, Nikolaj Lie Kaas Rating PG-13 Runtime 150

9 'The Terminal' (2004)

Director: Steven Spielberg

The Terminal was a return to form for Hanks as a comedian; he gives a wacky performance as a lonely immigrant who finds a home in an American airport. Although the film mostly plays his struggles for laughs, Hanks does evoke empathy with his sensitive performance. He shows how a lack of communication skills can be both dangerous and humiliating in such a hectic environment.

Hanks has frequently worked alongside director Steven Spielberg since their first collaboration on the 1998 war film Saving Private Ryan. Although The Post and Bridge of Spies were both greeted with generous reviews, their 2004 comedy The Terminal was met with a more mixed response, although its box office wasn't half bad. While it's not always ranked among Spielberg's best, The Terminal proves that Hanks never lost the comedic charm that had made him such a beloved star in the first place. Although not as underrated as other Hanks films, The Terminal still lacks the recognition it deserves as a worthy comedic vehicle.

The Terminal Release Date June 17, 2004 Cast Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride, Diego Luna, Barry Shabaka Henley Rating PG-13 Runtime 128

8 'Cloud Atlas' (2012)

Directors: Lana Wachowski, Lily Wachowski, Tom Tykwer

Cloud Atlas is certainly one of the most ambitious films ever made and an interesting change of pace for Hanks; he rarely does science fiction films, and he had never done a project with the Wachowski sisters before. Based on the highly acclaimed novel of the same name, Cloud Atlas explores the lives of different "souls" that emerge as different characters throughout the entirety of human history. Hanks stars as different characters at different points in the story set in the Pacific Islands in 1849, Cambridge University in 1936, San Francisco in 1973, London in 2012, Neo Seoul in 2144, and a post-apocalyptic version of Earth.

Due to the unusual story structure, Cloud Atlas was a hard sell for critics and audiences, who reacted divisively. The cast is uniformly excellent, especially Hanks, who gets to play multiple different characters, including a villain for once! Cloud Atlas is an underrated role for Hanks because he is successful in challenging preconceived notions about the types of characters that he usually plays. The film remains underrated, with many acknowledging its highs while being quite critical of its lows.

Cloud Atlas Release Date October 26, 2012 Cast Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Jim Sturgess, Doona Bae Rating R Runtime 164

7 'Greyhound' (2020)

Director: Aaron Schneider

Greyhound has terrific sound design, fantastic visual effects, and thrilling action set pieces. In fact, if Greyhound had been released in theaters, it might've been one of the biggest hits of Hanks' career! The 2020 thriller starred Hanks as a first time American naval commander who guides his crew on a difficult mission during the height of World War II. In addition to giving one of his most mature performances, Hanks also wrote the screenplay for Greyhound. His respect for World War II veterans has been evident due to his work as a producer on both Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Greyhound was released on Apple TV+ during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when many theaters were closed. Coupled with Apple TV+'s small audience, the film never stood a chance to find an audience and remains largely unseen. Still, Greyhound is a great showcase for Hanks' abilities as an actor and writer on the small screen.

Greyhound Release Date July 10, 2020 Cast Tom Hanks, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Karl Glusman, Lee Norris Runtime 91

6 'News of the World' (2020)

Director: Paul Greengrass

News of the World was Hanks' first Western, but it also spoke to his interest in depicting the importance of journalists. Based on the novel of the same name, Paul Greengrass' 2020 adventure film stars Hanks as a traveling journalist who explains recent events to crowds of civilians during the aftermath of the Civil War. The film shows the importance that men like him played during this period in American history; before mass communication was available, the public relied upon these journalists to keep them informed about current events within the country.

Similar to Greyhound, News of the World was released during the COVID-19 pandemic and may have benefited from being more widely seen. Perhaps if News of the World had been released when attending the theater was normalized, it could have been a breakout hit and earned Hanks more recognition for his beautiful performance. The quiet grace and dignity that Hanks brings to his character makes his performance easy to overlook, but that doesn't mean that it's not one of his best.

5 'That Thing You Do!' (1996)

Director: Tom Hanks

As great as Hanks is as an actor, he's equally talented as a director. Hanks' 1996 film That Thing You Do! explores the rise and fall of a one-hit-wonder band after their song "That Thing You Do" becomes a surprise overnight sensation. Hanks depicts the music industry with realism and captures the candy-colored aesthetic of the era with his gorgeous production design. He showed much more visual ambition than many actors-turned-directors do with their early features. In addition to his work behind the camera, Hanks also has an amusing role in the film as a veteran music executive.

Hanks is thought of primarily as an actor, as he would not return to direct another film until 2011's Larry Crowne. Thus, That Thing You Do! often gets lost in his filmography despite being a solid, well-crafted, and endlessly charming effort. It's also worth checking out by any of his fans who primarily view him as an actor.

That Thing You Do! Release Date October 4, 1996 Cast Tom Everett Scott, Liv Tyler, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, Ethan Embry, Tom Hanks Rating PG Runtime 108

4 'Joe Versus The Volcano' (1990)

Director: John Patrick Shanley

Joe Versus The Volcano was the first and possibly best of Hanks' collaborations with Meg Ryan. While Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail explored more realistic scenarios, Joe Versus The Volcano follows a man (Hanks) diagnosed with a terminal illness. As Joe processes his eventual demise, he decides to take his own life in the most absurd way possible. Although the premise is absolutely wacky, Joe Versus The Volcano gets surprisingly sweet in its third act as it celebrates Joe's bravery during a difficult time.

An effective celebration of the human spirit, Joe Versus The Volcano features a reliably endearing performance from Hanks, whose character goes on a fascinating journey to discover what the value of his life is. Hanks' future collaborations with Ryan have largely overshadowed Joe Versus the Volcano, but it remains a sweet and surprisingly thoughtful comedy deserving of more attention.

3 'The Money Pit' (1986)

Director: Richard Benjamin

The Money Pit is among the funniest movies Tom Hanks ever starred in and one of the most relatable. Hanks and Shelley Long star as a newlywed couple that inherit a new home, only to find that the broken down house requires a tremendous amount of repair work. Hanks plays exasperated better than nearly any other comedic actor; anyone who has struggled with a repair project or fought with their significant other can relate to his performance. It showed Hanks' merit as a leading man only two years before his breakout role in Big.

Although The Money Pit was met with tepid reviews upon its initial release, time has been kind to this strange comedy. It's rare to see mainstream comedy movies get so creative. The Money Pit feels even more unique in the context of Hanks' career because it's among his few absurdist movies, an island in a sea of more traditional comedies and searing dramas.

The Money Pit Release Date March 26, 1986 Cast Tom Hanks, Shelley Long, Alexander Godunov, Maureen Stapleton, Joe Mantegna, Philip Bosco Rating PG Runtime 91

2 'Saving Mr. Banks' (2013)

Director: John Lee Hancock

Saving Mr. Banks is an earnest family film that explores the efforts by Walt Disney to get a Mary Poppins adaptation off the ground. In order to get his film made, Disney must convince Mary Poppins' author. P. L. Travers (Emma Thompson), to sign off on the changes he wants to make.

The real history of Walt Disney isn't as pleasant as Saving Mr. Banks makes it out to be. Although the film depicts the famous Disney founder as a generous, joyous figure, his real life was much more controversial. That being said, Saving Mr. Banks works as a crowd-pleaser if viewers can remove their opinions about the real man from the context of the story. Saving Mr. Banks is strangely underrated; many remember Thompson's performance, but few acknowledge the film itself. A shame because Hanks is equally stellar, embracing his "America's dad" persona without getting overly sentimental.

Saving Mr. Banks Release Date November 16, 2013 Cast Emma Thompson, Tom Hanks, Annie Rose Buckley, Colin Farrell, Ruth Wilson, Paul Giamatti Rating PG-13 Runtime 125

1 'Sully' (2016)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Among Hanks' best qualities is his patience and attention to detail; he shares these traits with director Clint Eastwood. The duo's work on the 2016 biopic Sully shows how committed both men are to telling true stories of American heroism with the delicacy and respect that they deserve. Sully tells the incredible story of Captain Sully Sullenberger, who flew a plane safely into the Hudson River after damage forced him to make an emergency landing. Hanks captures the honor of an average man who is called to do his duty within dangerous circumstances.

Sully may have been forgotten within Eastwood's many films based on true stories, but the emotional authenticity that Hanks brings to the role makes it a standout. While Sully may not have earned any significant awards' attention at the time of its release, it was a great showcase for the type of quiet grace that Hanks can demonstrate as an actor. Hopefully, it will not be the last time that he works with Eastwood.

Sully Release Date September 7, 2016 Cast Tom Hanks, Laura Linney, Jerry Ferrara, Aaron Eckhart, Autumn Reeser, Sam Huntington Rating PG-13 Runtime 96

