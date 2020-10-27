Watch: Tom Hanks Explains the Appeal of ‘News of the World’ in Exclusive Trailer Companion Piece

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a new companion piece for the most recent trailer for the upcoming Universal Pictures film News of the World. Based on the book of the same name by Paulette Jiles, the film takes place five years after the end of the Civil War and stars Tom Hanks as Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran who now works as a non-fiction storyteller, traveling from town to town to read the news. When he crosses paths with a kidnapped 10-year-old girl named Johanna (Helena Zengel), his mission changes substantially.

“Reading the news gave him a purpose,” Hanks says of his character in the trailer companion piece, adding that the film takes place in an America ravaged by defeat, strife, and anger. “He got up, he collected the stories, he delivered a reading, and then it was on to the next town.” When he crosses paths with Johanna, Kidd is “burdened by his own decency” and sets out to return the young girl to her family, despite the fact that Kidd has no family left himself.

Hanks reunites with his Captain Phillips filmmaker Paul Greengrass on the new movie, which is slightly more sentimental than their harrowingly realistic previous collaboration. “[Kidd’s] real message is, when you have love in your life it will be alright,” says Hanks, noting that that’s essentially what all great stories are.

Check out the video below. News of the World is set to be released in theaters on December 25, 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for News of the World: