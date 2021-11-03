In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Tom Hanks ​​​​​​paid remembrance to his late Bosom Buddies co-star Peter Scolari, who died in October at the age of 66 after a two-year battle with cancer. Warmly recalling their adventures, Hanks said that they "were molecularly connected in a way that (they) started speaking the same language.”

He reminisced about how Scolari batted for him to be cast on the show, and said:

“I don’t know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them. We met, picked up the scripts, and started screwing around. I actually thought, ‘This is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.’”

Hanks described how they spent the next two years “at Paramount Studios on unlucky Stage 25” aggravating Bosom Buddies directors as they started “monkeying around” on set to combat the repetitiveness, and improvised scenes in their “pantyhose and lip gloss.” Hanks recalled one particularly irritated director saying to them, “Stop, you guys! We’re trying to figure out the shots up here, and every time we come back you’re saying something different. We’re trying to figure this out, and you guys will have to help us. If you think you can do a better job directing this show, come up here and do it,” to which Scolari retorted, “I’m on my way!”

Hanks joked that he stopped Scolari from actually marching up to the director by reminding him that he had “rage issues,” and that he, Hanks, has “ADHD.” Every week on the show, Hanks recalled, “was some brand of cuckoo adventure,” before introducing a clip that he said “would show the ease” with which they worked off of each other.

After the clip finished playing, a visibly moved Hanks said, “Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that.”

Bosom Buddies, which aired for two seasons between 1980 and 1982, was canceled due to poor ratings. Hanks would go on to dominate the '80s after his career as a leading man took off, with a series of memorable roles in films such as Big and Splash.

The actor cemented his stature as one of Hollywood’s all-time biggest stars over the next few decades, appearing in modern classics such as Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, and Saving Private Ryan, to name just three. His latest offering, Finch, harkens back to his past work. A cross between Turner & Hooch and Cast Away, Finch will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday.

In a prolific career that also included appearances on Broadway, Scolari was known for his roles on shows such as Newhart and Girls. He reunited with Hanks in the actor’s directorial debut That Thing You Do! and in the motion-capture extravaganza The Polar Express. He had most recently been appearing on the Paramount+ series Evil, created by Robert and Michelle King.

You can watch Hanks talk about his old friend after the 10:54 mark here:

