If it hasn’t been clear by his recent track record, Tom Hanks clearly has an affinity for historical stories. In the past few years, Hanks has played the title role in Charlie Wilson’s War, Richard Phillips in Captain Phillips, Walt Disney in Saving Mr. Banks, James B. Donovan in Bridge of Spies, Captain Chelsey Sullenberger in Sully, Ben Bradlee in The Post, Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, and Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis. It’s evident that Hanks enjoys telling stories about real-life heroes (or villains in Parker’s case), and that passion includes the films in which he’s acted as a producer. Hanks produces many projects that he doesn’t star in, including everything from Mamma Mia and My Big Fat Greek Wedding to Where The Wild Things Are. However, there’s been no better project that Hanks has produced than the epic 2001 miniseries Band of Brothers, which he worked on alongside his frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg.

Tom Hanks Has A Passion For World War II

Band of Brothers tells the story of the second battalion of Easy Company, the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division of the United States military that served in a majority of the most critical battles throughout World War II. Easy Company’s journey is tracked from their experiences in training camp preparing for the campaign to the touching final moments of each soldier’s journey. Interest in World War II had risen thanks to the success of Spielberg and Hanks’ previous film together, Saving Private Ryan, which was routinely praised by veterans as being one of the most accurate depictions of combat. Spielberg dedicated his Academy Award win for Best Director to his father and the men he served with in World War II, and Hanks clearly had the same passion in their producing work together.

In addition to serving as a producer, Hanks played a significant role in writing and directing the series. Hanks and Erik Jendresen are credited as the chief developers of the series, as they oversaw the completion of each script and worked alongside the chief writers John Orloff, E. Max Frye, Graham Yost, Bruce C. McKenna, and Erik Bork to write individual episodes. A single film couldn’t possible encapsulate all of the historical details in Stephen E. Ambrose’s novel of the same name, but by extending it to a miniseries, there was enough time to honor each man and examine how their contributions added to the American war effort. Hanks even took it upon himself to personally reach out to many real veterans to incorporate their accounts in order to make the series as accurate as possible.

Hanks also wrote the pilot episode "Currahee," which couldn’t have served as a better introduction to the series. The episode gave a brief overview of each of the main characters and gave them each unique personality trait that made them easily identifiable once the action started; it was clearly important to Hanks that each man stand out, as they were all heroes whose names should be remembered. Beyond his obvious respect for the real heroes, Hanks also incorporated a good amount of technical detail that stems from his passion for history and getting the facts right, as seen in his attempts to find shooting locations that resembled the real locations. Hanks clearly has an encyclopedic knowledge of this corner of World War II history; in 2020, he wrote the screenplay for the World War II submarine thriller Greyhound, which tells a fictional story about a first time naval captain who must protect his crew against Nazi U-Boats.

An underrated aspect of Hanks’ career is his great directing skills, as he’s helmed a few notable feature films including the 2011 Julia Roberts romantic comedy Larry Crowne and the 1996 musical comedy classic That Thing You Do!, both of which he played a major role in. While he didn’t appear for a performance, Hanks also directed the Band of Brothers episode “Crossroads,” which takes a much more nuanced perspective to warfare and gave Damian Lewis the chance to give his best performance as the series’ lead character, Major Richard Winters. Winters reflects on his service, and considers whether he should feel guilty for shooting an unarmed, teenage Waffen-SS soldier in the midst of combat. The episode shows a more intimate understanding of Winters’ heroism, as it indicates that even a leader as powerful as him is capable of making mistakes.

‘Band of Brothers’ Changed Television

By the time that Spielberg and Hanks were appearing in promotional advertising campaigns on HBO to promote the series, it was evident that Band of Brothers was unlike anything that the prestige television market had ever seen before. While HBO had just started experimenting with the “prestige television” market thanks to shows like Oz and The Sopranos, a big budget miniseries like Band of Brothers that came from two Academy Award winners was unheard of. In the next decade, HBO continued to produce high quality historical miniseries such as John Adams, Elizabeth I, Generation Kill, and The Passion.

The direct follow-up to Band of Brothers came in the form of Spielberg and Hanks’ next miniseries The Pacific, which focused on the Pacific Theater Of Operations during the very end of World War II. While both Band of Brothers and The Pacific painted a fairly bleak version of warfare, the sequel series dealt with the loss of humanity that the soldiers experienced during the chaos of combat. They’re both riveting in their own way, but Band of Brothers edges out The Pacific due to the sheer density of its cast and the inspirational quality of seeing the lives that these men go on to lead after their service.

Hanks is one of the most influential people in the industry, whether he’s an actor, director, spokesperson, or even a producer. His name holds weight and has the power to draw audiences to projects that they may not have been interested in otherwise. In the case of Band of Brothers, he put his celebrity status to good use, and created one of the most essential documentations of World War II ever captured on screen.