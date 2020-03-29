Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Return to the U.S., Give Update on Condition

All-star actor and America’s dad Tom Hanks shared with fans over the weekend he and wife Rita Wilson have returned to the United States just two weeks after sharing their coronavirus diagnosis. Previously, the A-list couple had been in quarantine after landing in Australia so Hanks could begin working on Baz Lurhmann‘s new Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler.

On Saturday, Hanks gave fans a big update on Twitter, revealing he and Wilson are back on U.S. soil after two weeks in quarantine. The actor’s statement reads, “Hey folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

Hanks and Wilson were the first celebrities to go public with their coronavirus diagnosis, with Hanks sharing the news on social media on March 12. The couple went into quarantine shortly after landing in Australia, with Hanks updating to his followers in the following days on how he and Wilson were spending their time while being treated for the virus. Shortly after Hanks and Wilson went public with their diagnosis, celebrities including Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, and Daniel Dae Kim all revealed on social media their respective positive coronavirus diagnoses while urging their fans to help prevent the spread of the virus by staying at home and/or social distancing.

As for Luhrmann’s Presley biopic? The future of the movie is in limbo, as is the case with many movie and television projects in all stages of production. The movie was in the midst of filming when Hanks touched down in Australia, but was quickly shut down following the actor’s coronavirus diagnosis.