It can be downright dizzying to look back at your life and think about the countless decisions you have made that may have altered the course of your future. As they say, hindsight is 20/20, but that doesn't erase the fact that those choices have made you who you are today. This "sliding doors" scenario doubles endless life paths when you think about how other people's decisions may have affected your course, as well. These are choices that, despite you having no say in the decision at all, still launch you in an unforeseen direction. That's exactly what happened to Tom Hanks when he booked his first leading character role in the 1984 comedy film Splash. That's because without Bill Murray making a certain choice, Hanks was sent on a career path that would alter the rest of his life.

When it came to casting the role of Allen Bauer in the film Splash, producers had many options when it came to talented actors. Among the contenders were recognizable names such as Dudley Moore, Kevin Kline, John Travolta, Michael Keaton, Jeff Bridges, Chevy Chase, and even Richard Gere. However, the role was offered to comedy great Bill Murray. Murray, who was lining up one successful comedy film after another, seemed to be the perfect choice for this Ron Howard-directed (eventual) classic. However, little did the producers know that Murray had different plans than starring in yet another chuckle fest. Despite the former SNL cast member's fairly then-recent climb to leading man roles in comedies, Murray wanted to take his young career toward the frowning mask side of things.

Bill Murray Learned He Wasn't Yet Ready for Drama

For Murray, it was apparent that the idea of starring in yet another comedy was not as appealing as the greener grass on the other side. That pasture was dramatic acting and the film he would end up choosing instead of Splash is called The Razor's Edge. The film was an adaptation of a 1944 novel of the same name, written by W. Somerset Maugham. The Razor's Edge was actually a reboot of a 1946 adaptation of the same title, which starred Herbert Marshall. This time around the story had Murray playing the lead role of Larry Darrell, making this his official first starring role in a dramatic film. But the outcome surely wasn't what he was hoping for.

There's something jarring about seeing a performer who is exclusively known for a certain genre suddenly stepping into a completely different style. Fans of Murray, as well as the critics, were used to seeing the funny man use his wit and talent to carry comedy films on his back with ease. But when Murray stepped into the shoes of a completely dramatic character, the majority of audiences rejected this sudden change. Of course, even though critics panned The Razor's Edge and it failed at the box office, Murray's talent kept him around long enough to take another crack at dramatic roles, eventually finding success in the second half of his ongoing career. Films like Lost in Translation, Broken Flowers, and all the Wes Anderson movies he's been part of have proven that fans have fully accepted Murray's wide acting range.

‘Splash’ Was Tom Hanks' Time To Shine

With Murray's decision to pass on Splash, Hanks beat out the rest of the pack to land the leading role of Allen Bauer. This, of course, was before he had the clout to pick and choose the roles he wanted to play. Audiences first meet Allen as a young boy who almost drowns before he is mysteriously rescued by a young mermaid. Thinking that it was always a fantasy he made up as a kid, Allen, as an adult, finds himself unable to find the right woman to be with. However, he quickly finds out that his boyhood memory was actually true as he is reunited with Madison (Daryl Hannah), the now grown-up mermaid who once saved his life. Allen quickly falls in love with his new mermaid companion, convincing himself that he was never unlucky with romance; he had always just been waiting for her.

The movie also starred comedy greats such as John Candy and Eugene Levy, which helped propel the film to success. It was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay that same year and is considered a classic comedy even today. Until then, Hanks was mainly known as a TV comedy performer thanks to his role as Chip Wilson in the series Bosom Buddies. However, the aftermath of Splash's success saw Hanks propelled towards his comedic leading man stretch of his career, churning out hilarious hits such as Bachelor Party, The Money Pit, and many more. Much like Murray, Hanks would want to give a try with drama. However, not only did he wait longer than Murray to attempt the transition, but he also achieved an accomplishment Murray never did.

Tom Hanks' Eventual Move to Drama Turned Golden

It's difficult to determine exactly when Hanks made his turn to drama, especially when compared to Murray's full-on 180 with The Razor's Edge. Some fans may point to The Bonfire of the Vanities as the first time Hanks made the switch, while others may look at films such as A League of Their Own or Sleepless in Seattle. However, one thing is certain: 1993's Philadelphia was when he erased any "gray area" questions. Starring opposite Denzel Washington, Hanks plays Andrew Beckett, an attorney who is fighting his former employers who have fired him after finding out that he was gay and had AIDS. The film not only proved that Hanks had what it takes to stand with his dramatic performing peers, but it also proved to be a reason to leave comedy in his past.

Hanks' role in Philadelphia earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor, raising plenty of eyebrows for people who still saw him as a reliable source of laughs. This accomplishment clearly steered Hanks in a new direction as he would go on to star in dramatic hits such as Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, Saving Private Ryan, and many more. In contrast to Hanks, Murray was lucky enough to try and fail at his attempt to make the dramatic transition, then getting a second chance to find the public's acceptance of him in a completely new genre. And even though both actors' paths were unique to each one of them, it was Murray's decision that resulted in both.

What Could've Been Lives in the Shadow of What Was

Splash wasn't Hanks' first role, but it was the first time he starred in a film. It's hard to imagine what the movie Splash would've been like if Bill Murray had ended up playing the role of Allen Bauer. Sure, the story would've been the same, but there was something about Hanks's performance that brought a certain charm and innocence that seemed necessary to make the Allen character worth rooting for. Murray's smug, sometimes dry sense of humor may have made it harder to like Allen and even believe that he would fall in love with a mermaid. Although there still would've been plenty of laughs to be had based solely on Murray's talents, it's interesting to wonder if Splash would have been as big of a hit as it was if it wasn't Hanks playing Allen.

Although some may argue that it's mentally exhausting to wonder what could've been in your life, it is occasionally fascinating to pinpoint certain choices that may have sent you in another direction if another decision was made. Luckily for Hanks, he wasn't faced with the choice to be in Splash, but rather had Murray choose it for him. As for Murray himself, he is extremely fortunate to have overcome the way-too-soon choice to try out the dramatic side of the big screen and now can pretty much pop up in any genre he wants, even Marvel films. And for us fans, we are fortunate to have had these two talented comedic and dramatic actors entertaining us for so many years.

