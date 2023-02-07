In his recent interview with Josh Horowitz's podcast, Happy Sad Confused, Tom Hanks revealed that he nearly appeared in the Star Wars franchise. As Hanks is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable actors around, it would make sense for him to be found in such an iconic series, but his appearance never happened.

Tom Hanks' career ranges widely from Saving Private Ryan to Forrest Gump to Toy Story and so much more. But any Star Wars-related project has yet to appear in his filmography. Since the beginning of George Lucas' story in 1977, the franchise's popularity has grown at an unparalleled rate. Now Star Wars is one of, if not the, largest franchises. Though certainly many actors almost appeared in Star Wars simply due to the number of projects that incorporates, Tom Hanks' canceled cameo is a surprise. However, the surprise is less that it nearly happened and more that no one knew until now.

In recent years, the Star Wars franchise has been expanding rapidly. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, they started adding installments at a rapid rate. With a new film trilogy, anthology films, and TV shows, both animated and live-action, the company focused relentlessly on creating more Star Wars content. Yet all these have been watched closely by the fans, with any scrap of news becoming a major and usually contentious conversation. But Tom Hanks' near cameo escaped notice. Most likely, this is because not only was it never shot, but even if it had been, Hanks' face wouldn't appear on the screen.

What Role Was Tom Hanks Going to Play in 'Star Wars'?

Tom Hanks would only have appeared in a cameo in Star Wars, and, of course, a cameo is, by nature, a small role. So even had he gotten the chance, his role wouldn't have drastically changed the story. It's not like he nearly played Luke Skywalker or anything that significant. In fact, even by cameo standards, Hanks' would have been small.

Tom Hanks' Star Wars role would have been a stormtrooper in the film Solo: A Star Wars Story. Directed by Ron Howard, the anthology follows a young Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) as he ventures into the galaxy, still full of hope. As an origin story, it shows the beginning of Han's connection with Chewbacca, his history with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), and his famous, record-breaking flight through the Kessel Run. In the film, Han travels through a broken galaxy under Empire control and gets caught up in the rampant criminal underworld, meaning there is no shortage of stormtroopers who Hanks could have played.

The film is not short on familiar actors, with Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke in leading roles. However, Solo received mixed reviews and ultimately did not reach the studio's expectations at the box office. The nature of what Hanks would have done had the role come to fruition isn't clear. Certainly, there would be plenty of opportunities with the prevalence of stormtroopers at that time and the wide variety of them featured in the film. But whatever capacity Hanks appeared in would have been a cool addition.

Which Actors Have Had Stormtrooper Cameos?

While it can sometimes be jarring to see such a recognizable face pop up in franchises, it seems a shame to take hid a memorable actor behind a helmet, especially for a small part. But it wouldn't be the first time Star Wars used the stormtrooper armor to obscure recognizable celebrities' faces. In fact, many familiar people have cameoed as stormtroopers in recent Star Wars films and shows.

As Hanks discussed in the interview, James Bond actor Daniel Craig was in The Force Awakens as the stormtrooper influenced by Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she uses the Force. Ben Schwartz, who lent his voice to the droid, BB-8, played a stormtrooper as well. The Force Awakens also featured Kevin Smith hiding in stormtrooper armor. British princes, William and Harry, filmed a scene as stormtroopers for The Force Awakens, though it was cut ultimately from the film.

The final installment of the newest trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, has its fair share of famous stormtroopers, with Stephen Colbert, Ed Sheeran, and Karl Urban all donning the helmet. Sheeran also played an alien member of the Resistance, though never got to speak. And Urban got a single line saying, "the Knights of Ren," as the group of warriors passes by. Star War TV has not been immune to this phenomenon either. The Season 1 finally of The Mandalorian has a pair of stormtroopers played by Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally. With so many cameos, Hanks' appearance would have fit right in.

Could Tom Hanks Play a 'Star Wars' Role in the Future?

In this case, it was not a failed audition or anything that dramatic, but scheduling conflicts that prevented Tom Hanks from participating in Solo. In his interview, he insisted that he would have done it otherwise. He even gushed about the stormtroopers themselves. Hanks' enthusiasm, and the fact that he discussed it five years after the film's release, indicates that he is a fan of the franchise and would love to appear in any capacity. Being who he is, Hanks would likely only have to say the word to get a second chance.

More Star Wars content is being made all the time. Ahsoka, The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and Andor Season 2 will be coming to Disney+ in the not-too-distant future. Several more Star Wars shows are also in development. Star Wars films aren't over either, with Taika Watiti and Patty Jenkins all taking the helm of their own films, though the timeline for all of these is still ambiguous. Plus, more Star Wars projects are announced all the time.

It is nearly assured that each of these stories will have stormtroopers of some sort simply because of the world where they take place. And, with the history of cameos obscured by stormtrooper helmets, Tom Hanks would fit right in should he try again. If Tom Hanks still wants to wear the armor, he has plenty of opportunities. His schedule just needs to calm down enough to see it through.