Steven Spielberg is one of the most celebrated directors of all time. With three Oscar wins and 22 nominations, he has certainly earned his place in the pantheon of great filmmakers. He has also collaborated on five movies with another Hollywood legend: Tom Hanks. Hanks has appeared in Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, The Terminal, Bridge of Spies, and The Post under Spielberg's direction (and the two have also executive produced three miniseries, including Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Masters of the Air). This mega-talented duo has found great success working together, and Hanks recently revealed some behind-the-scenes scoop of what it's like to collaborate with Spielberg.

Tom Hanks Has Some Advice For Actors Working With Steven Spielberg

Hanks appeared on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast and shared his experiences working with the great director. He noted that on the last few movies he worked on with Spielberg, he would tell the cast,

"Listen, everybody, there are some days that we will come to work, and we will have all of this stuff memorized, we'll be hot, we will have read through it, we'll be prepared, and we will get to the stage and Steven will have done all that work for us. We don't have to do anything except inhabit the space. Because Steven is telling the story from the cinematic perspective..."

Spielberg would have the screenplay to use as a blueprint, and the actors would merely need to hit their marks and bring the magic.

But there are other times when shooting with Spielberg that he establishes an altogether different experience. Hanks continued, "But then there'll be other times, my friends, when we will show up, and we'll know it all, and we need to know it because we have to get there." Hanks described working on Bridge of Spies, nd when it came time to shoot a difficult scene on the Glienicke Bridge, Spielberg admitted he didn't have any idea how he was actually going to pull off shooting the scene. The experience became more collaborative, requiring improvisation and creativity from everyone. This anecdote perfectly describes the kind of set Spielberg creates: one in which actors need to be fully prepared but also open to switching things up at a moment's notice (especially if Spielberg is inspired to make changes).

Steven Spielberg's Approach To Filmmaking Varies by Project

There are times when the vision in Spielberg's head gets perfectly executed by the entire crew, and the actors simply need to show up and perform. But, other times, some improvisation is required to create movie magic. For example, in Jaws, Spielberg had planned on key shots to capture the terror of the shark in the water. But when the movie's mechanical shark malfunctioned, he had to think on the spot. He decided to rely on other elements of filmmaking (such as the famous John Williams score and close-ups of the actor's faces) to get around the shark mishaps. Many famous moments in cinematic history have come about because Spielberg was willing to invite improvisation and spontaneity. One of the best movie lines in history, "You're going to need a bigger boat," was never even in the Jaws script (and was actually a joke on set that Roy Scheider ad-libbed during filming).

Other improvised actions (alongside meticulously planned scenes) include a memorable moment with Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark. When an expert swordsman shows off his skills, Indy simply takes out his gun and blows him away. This hilarious action wasn't in the script (and came about because of too-warm weather and Ford suffering from dysentery), which resulted in a change of plans that would be much quicker to shoot. Similarly, with Saving Private Ryan, Spielberg created the opening D-Day sequence with no storyboards; the 26-minute scene took four weeks to film and came out of Spielberg's imagination. This would have been a perfect example of what Hanks was referring to in his podcast interview; the actors needed to be extremely prepared but still up for anything.

Spielberg has another major project coming up that sounds expansive in scope, so these words of wisdom from Hanks could greatly benefit whoever starts working on this untitled 'event film' (which is set for a May 2026 release). According to Hanks, when making a Spielberg movie, laying the groundwork and preparation is key for all actors, but so is the ability to think on your feet. One thing is certain: the film will likely be another masterpiece that Spielberg can add to his resume.

