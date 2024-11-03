In the early ‘90s, Tom Hanks transitioned from leading comedic everyman to one of the most treasured American actors in cinema history. From his risky performance as an AIDS-ridden gay man in Philadelphia to his latest role as part of an aging couple in Robert Zemeckis’ Here, the two-time Oscar winner rarely ever shied away from a challenge. In 1990, however, one risky role nearly derailed Hanks's career: one of a womanizing Wall Street hotshot accused of a hit-and-run on a black youth in Brian De Palma’s The Bonfire of the Vanities.

The melodramatic satire was based on the bestselling 1987 novel by Tom Wolfe which tackled the absurdity of New York City’s income inequality, racial tensions, and media sensationalism. Despite an all-star cast featuring Hanks, Melanie Griffith, Bruce Willis, and Morgan Freeman, Bonfire was notorious for its production being heavily meddled with by studio Warner Bros. Its casting and deviations from the source material also drew the ire of critics at the time of its release. Yet, it remains a fascinating cinematic misfire due to Hanks delivering a performance unlike anything he has ever done before or since.

What Is 'The Bonfire Of The Vanities' About?

Hanks plays Sherman McCoy, the self-proclaimed “Master of the Universe” within the Wall Street landscape. A wealthy upper-class husband to his wife Judy (Kim Cattrall) and their kids, Sherman lusts for his voluptuous gold-digging mistress Maria (Griffith). After the pair survive an attempted mugging following a wrong turn into the Bronx, Sherman avoids reporting the incident to the police. Eventually, the incident gets twisted into a race-related crime partly due to the media sensationalism sparked by journalist Peter Fallow (Willis). To quell civil unrest and improve his re-election chances, Bronx D.A. Abe Weiss (F. Murray Abraham) indicts the privileged Sherman for the incident. With most of the Bronx community and the media trying to tear him down publicly, Sherman struggles to prove his innocence as those closest to him quickly distance themselves.

Until this point in his career, Hanks had already established himself as a reliable hero in movies such as Splash, Big, and The ‘Burbs. Whether it’s looking for love or saving his neighborhood from evil forces, Hanks' characters often have an innocent purity when faced with extraordinary situations. Even his emotionally challenged roles in the comedic dramas Nothing in Common and Punchline have grounded, relatable qualities that make the audience sympathize with him. In Bonfire, however, Hanks' signature traits do not mesh with a greedy, upper-class bond trader accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

The Charm of Tom Hanks Did Not Suit an Unsympathetic Character

Sherman’s morals have no boundaries — he freely engages in the affair with Maria to the extent that he allows her seductive nature to stop him from coming forward to the police. Hanks’ performances prior to Bonfire had an honest, sometimes carefree nature where almost any other character in this situation would likely do the right thing. But Sherman is not like anything Hanks played before. Though he is portrayed as the victim of the attempted mugging in the Bronx, his true bias and potential fear of the black community is evident in the sequence leading up to the incident as Sherman and Maria drive the bond trader's Mercedes-Benz through a crime-infested Bronx neighborhood. It is clear in this scene that on Sherman's side of the world, people of color are seen as a threat to his safety and security. Ironically, Hanks’ subsequent roles had his characters play close friends with the likes of Denzel Washington in Philadelphia and Mykelti Williamson in Forrest Gump.

Hanks’ casting symbolized a catastrophic attempt by the creatives involved in Bonfire’s production to soften the cynical tone of Wolfe’s novel. For his part, Hanks tries his best to walk a fine line between Sherman’s vile behavior and making him sympathetic. The painful loss of his stock trading job and his family moving away can be felt when Sherman returns to his Manhattan apartment for a party. Learning about the recent losses as a result of his indictment, he resorts to a full-blown meltdown with a rifle to scare off the few rich friends he has left. However, it is not enough to justify the reasons for the audience to root for Sherman. In a story where virtually every character has a selfish altered motive to get ahead, Sherman’s ultimate attempt at exoneration in the legal system is just as corrupt as the actions of very people trying to ruin his life.

If Bonfire proved anything about Hanks’ career, it is that he is a naturally kind human being who makes it difficult for an audience to see him play a morally flawed man of greed and deceit. Hanks’ next role as alcoholic baseball manager Jimmy Dugan in A League of Their Own would prove to be his most important from a career standpoint, by shedding his clean-cut good-guy image. But Bonfire needed to allow Hanks, as an actor, to fully invest himself into an arrogant man of extravagance rather than to inject a signature personality that worked better in his high-concept comedies.

