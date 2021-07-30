To say I'm a big fan of both Tom Hanks and Wes Anderson would be a major understatement, and now that the two of them are going to be working together, I am simply overcome with joy.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and according to the trade, Hanks has signed on to appear alongside Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody in Anderson's next film, which remains top secret. There's no title or logline yet, so all we really know at this point is that production is expected to take place in Spain.

THR says that the nature of Hanks' role is a little unclear, but it's likely small in nature, and could even be just a simple cameo. Still, it would be the first time Hanks has worked with Anderson, which is cause for celebration in my book.

Sure, it was nice to learn that Murray, Swinton and Brody will be working with Anderson once again, but they're all regulars in his films, so there wasn't that much excitement behind their casting announcements, since we've come to expect their involvement. That's what makes this news about Hanks so cool. Hopefully, the two-time Oscar winner will hit it off with Anderson and maybe there will be a larger role for him in another film from the director down the line.

Brody, Murray and Swinton all appear in Anderson's upcoming film The French Dispatch, which will finally hit theaters on Oct. 22 follows its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The star-studded ensemble also includes Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe, Jeffrey Wright, Liev Schreiber, Christoph Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Lea Seydoux, Henry Winkler, and Anjelica Huston as the voice of the narrator.

Hanks last starred in Paul Greengrass' well-reviewed western News of the World and he'll soon be seen in the sci-fi movie Finch, which will premiere on Apple TV+ later this year. He recently wrapped Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio movie, in which he plays Geppetto, while Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis Presley movie is also on the horizon.

