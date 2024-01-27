The Big Picture Gary Goetzman and Tom Hanks are working on a new film for Apple TV+ in the same vein as their previous WWII project, Greyhound.

Goetzman believes that after this new film, they will have covered all the stories they wanted to tell from that era of history.

The new film will be smaller in scale and easier to produce compared to their previous project, Masters of the Air, which was a nine-hour limited series.

Gary Goetzman has been involved in several significant World War II-themed projects alongside Tom Hanks, his producing partner, and there may be more in the future for the duo. Those projects include the likes of Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Greyhound. His latest project is the lavish, big-budget limited series Masters of the Air for Apple TV+. The series is based on the book "Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany" by historian Donald L. Miller, which provides a comprehensive history of the American bomber crews who flew missions over Nazi-occupied Europe.

Speaking with Collider's Carly Lane, Goetzman revealed that plans are in the works with Apple TV+, following the launch of Masters of the Air, for another film in the vein of the Greyhound Navy film that Hanks wrote and produced for the streamer. Added to that, he admitted that, when that project was concluded, he felt as if he and Hanks had probably told all the stories they wanted to tell from that era of history.

I think Apple TV+ would love Tom [Hanks] to write another of the Greyhound Navy movie that he did that is on Apple TV+. That might be something that might happen, and then that would probably do us for World War II.

Goetzman added that he felt the film would be a lot easier to pull off in a shorter space of time than Masters of the Air, noting that, as a film, it would be a much smaller project and scale. "We would do that pretty quickly," he added. "Remember, this is a nine-hour movie. Nine hours. You think you're rocking, and then here's another seven-and-a-half hours. You know what I mean? It really was time-intensive. The next one would be a movie, a normal movie, and a normal amount of time."

What Was 'Greyhound' About?

Based on the 1955 novel "The Good Shepherd" by C.S. Forester, the film is set during the early days of the United States' involvement in World War II and follows the story of a first-time U.S. Navy Commander, Ernest Krause (Hanks), who is tasked with leading an international convoy of 37 Allied ships across the treacherous North Atlantic while being pursued by wolfpacks of German U-boats.

The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release but was given a digital release instead during the height of the pandemic. The movie was also notable for being one of the earliest instances of a major film skipping the traditional theatrical release due to the pandemic.

Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ with two episodes on January 26.

