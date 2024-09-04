Two major Hollywood stars who have already shined this year in projects such as The Fall Guy and The Bikeriders just found their next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Tom Hardy and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will star in Blood on Snow, the next Jo Nesbø adaptation. Nesbo is penning the script for the project which is based on his best-selling novel of the same name, which will also receive revisions from Ben Power. Blood on Snow will see two rival gang leaders, Hoffman and Fisherman (Hardy), fight for control amidst a power vacuum. Taylor-Johnson will play one of Hoffman's hit men, who comes to blows with himself after his boss orders him to murder his wife and his personal morals discourage him from completing the job.

Blood on Snow will be directed by Cary Fukunaga, who won an Emmy in 2014 for his work directing True Detective, and was also nominated for an Emmy in 2018 for The Alienist, the police procedural starring Daniel Brühl. Fukunaga most recently directed four episodes of the hit Apple TV+ period drama, Masters of the Air, which stars Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan. He also helmed Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond in 2021's No Time to Die, and has several other projects currently in development. Additional casting for Blood on Snow is ongoing to fill out the ensemble alongside Hardy and Johnson, and filming on the Nesbø adaptation is set to begin later this year.

What Have the ‘Blood on Snow’ Stars Been Up to Lately?

Both Hardy and Taylor-Johnson have starred in movies this year that have performed better on streaming than at the box office with The Bikeriders and The Fall Guy. However, while filming Blood on Snow later this year together, they will also be able to bond over their shared experience in the Sony Marvel universe. The next Venom movie, dubbed The Last Dance, will premiere in theaters next month, and Kraven the Hunter will also hit theaters later this year just a few weeks before Christmas. While the prequel film, Furiosa, released earlier this year, many fans have been anxious for word of a Mad Max sequel, but Hardy recently provided a disappointing update on the project earlier this year, saying he would be surprised if it still happened at this point.

Blood on Snow does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Hardy in The Bikeriders, now streaming on Peacock.

