Well, Josh Trank Just Up and Posted the ‘Capone’ Trailer and Release Date

Merely a couple of hours ago, we reported that Josh Trank‘s (Chronicle) long-in-the-works Al Capone biopic starring Tom Hardy recently changed titles (from Fonzo to Capone), found a distributor, and had digital release plans ready to go. Now, we can do you one better. Trank took to Twitter to straight up post the Capone trailer and reveal its digital release date through Vertical Entertainment. How’s that for a Tax Day surprise?

The trailer looks gritty, dark, occasionally (and loudly) violent, and promising to interrogate a part of Capone’s life we’re not as familiar with — his descent into early-onset dementia and simultaneous reckoning with his crimes. We get to see folks like Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, and Kyle MacLachlan play in this handsome gangster period genre space. We get to hear another incredible “strong character voice” from Hardy.

And, perhaps most importantly, we get to see Trank’s vision unfettered. As you might know, his take on Fantastic Four was chopped up by the studio through a bunch of crazy behind-the-scenes drama, resulting in a film lambasted by critics and audiences alike. But this one, as Trank insists in his post, is “My cut.” I, for one, will be renting the heck outta this thing.

Capone releases digitally May 12. Check out the trailer, via Trank’s Twitter, below. For more Hardy goodness, here he is reading you bedtime stories. What a lucky day you’re having!