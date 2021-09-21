Hardy also talks about what it meant having his first writing credit on the 'Venom' sequel.

With Venom: Let There Be Carnage opening in theaters October 1st, I recently got to speak with Tom Hardy and director Andy Serkis about making the sequel. While I was looking forward to talking with the two of them, things got even better when I entered the virtual room and saw Hardy’s adorable dog Blue sitting on his lap. If you didn’t know, Hardy loves animals, and the second I saw his dog I knew it was going to be a good interview.

During the conversation, Hardy and Serkis talked about why Blue didn’t have a role in Venom 2, how Hardy got his first writing credit on the Venom sequel, and they broke down how they filmed the apartment fight in the beginning of the film where Eddie Brock and the Venom symbiote get into a heated battle. While Hardy can sometimes be brief when answering a question, I’m going to give all the credit to Blue for his extremely thorough response.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is about Eddie Brock (Hardy) trying to get his career back on track by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woddy Harrelson) as a favor to the San Francisco police. Unfortunately, Cletus Kasady becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Venom 2 also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. The film was written by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Hardy.

Tom Hardy and director Andy Serkis on the set of Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Watch what Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis had to say above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis

Tom introduces his dog Blue.

How come Blue didn’t have a role in Venom 2?

What does it mean to Hardy top have his first writing credit on the Venom sequel?

They talk about filming the apartment fight sequence towards the beginning of the film where Eddie Brock and Venom fight each other.

