The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with writer-director Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy for Venom: The Last Dance.

In the third film of the Venom trilogy, as Eddie and Venom are both hunted by their worlds, the dynamic duo must make an impossible choice.

During this interview, Hardy and Marcel discuss a fight between Bane and Venom, mapping out their trilogy, free rein from the studio, and what was cut from the movies.

Sony’s monstrous hit franchise Venom has had two major creative constants since its inception in 2018: star Tom Hardy and writer Kelly Marcel. Together, they’ve crafted a trilogy filled with humor, thrills, and audience suspense for the next chapter of the story. Now, as the trilogy comes to a close, it’s only right for Marcel to take the director’s reign for our favorite extraterrestrial symbiote’s final ride in Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance follows the events of 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the third installment, Hardy’s Eddie Brock and symbiote Venom go on the run as they're each hunted by their respective worlds. Last Dance also stars Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Graham, and Rhys Ifans.

Ahead of the movie's release, Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to sit down across from Hardy and Marcel to discuss how they’ve constructed a blockbuster trilogy together, balanced a comic book fandom with the realities of the film industry, and answer the most important question of all: who would win in a fight between Venom and Bane?

Who Would Win In A Fight: Venom or Bane?

“I’m somewhat torn here, guys.”

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

COLLIDER: I like throwing a fun curveball at the beginning. Who do you think wins in a fight between Venom and Bane?

KELLY MARCEL: Oh, god...

HARDY: I think it would be a draw. I think they would continue to fight.

MARCEL: Venom would bite his head off, though, wouldn't he?

HARDY: No, Bane’s nails.

MARCEL: Nails?

HARDY: Yeah, nails. Bane’s nails. I think you've gotta continue to have those fights going.

MARCEL: Well, I'm Team Venom because I have to be.

Image via Sony Pictures

I would imagine.

HARDY: I’m torn. [Laughs] I’m somewhat torn here, guys.

I actually wondered who would legitimately win.

HARDY: I don't think Catwoman would have killed Bane either, to be fair. Just to be fair — going back. Or Batman. I don’t get that either.

By the way, everyone watching this is like, “Of course, Venom would win. He would like to eat the brain, the whole thing.”

MARCEL: 100%

But Bane’s is pretty tough.

MARCEL: Don’t care. Team Venom. [Laughs]

Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel Always Knew ‘Venom’ Would Be A Trilogy

When you were working on the first film, you couldn't have known how successful this franchise was gonna be. Is there anything you would have liked to have added, knowing this was going to be a trilogy, or did it all work out the way it was supposed to work out?

HARDY: We knew it was going to be a trilogy. I think the anomaly was how successful the first one was. In the wash-up, we were looking at what was it exactly that pushed it up and over in the way that it did. We've been trying to figure that out, but no one's ever told us. No one's ever going to tell you why something worked, specifically.

MARCEL: It speaks to people in a different way, so they can't.

HARDY: But who would tell you?

MARCEL: Exactly.

HARDY: Exactly. We always knew it was a trilogy, but these things are built on the success of each one — so, whether or not they greenlight the next one, obviously. But we still have to write the next one whilst we're on the first, and when we're on the second one, we're writing the third. In order to chart a course, you have to pre-empt that it's going to be successful, if that makes sense.

100%.

HARDY: Yes, we knew we were doing three. We were thinking about the evolution and the trajectory of the characters and how to spin it, whilst also, after each one, having a reappraisal and a wash-up of what worked, what could we do better? What didn't work? What did people like? What did we like? How can we finesse? Where do we need to go next? It's a bit of all of that.

Which Ideas Didn’t Make It Into ‘Venom?’

I'm so curious about unused ideas. I'm fascinated by that. You guys worked on the three films. Was there anything that came close to being in these movies?

MARCEL: There’s a lot.

HARDY: There was an awful lot. If you look back at the drafts between [Venom] 1 and 2 and look at the amount of drafts we had with Cletus Kasady and Shriek.

MARCEL: And her backstory.

HARDY: There was so much. And the cloak-and-dagger elements that we had. We were touching on so much stuff that it was almost impossible to get into a 90-minute or a two-hour-long film. Things that we consider an absolutely essential element, which is underpinned with the research and background that fans would love, don't necessarily make it into the streamline of a movie that ultimately you have to put out. That's why directors' cuts could be two, three, or four hours long, in some respects — killing your babies and whittling it down. There were a lot of ideas that made the page that didn't even make the shot, and a lot of shots that didn't make the cut.

Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel Had Free Reign on 'The Last Dance'

Image via Sony Pictures

I'm fascinated by the editing process because it's where it comes together. This is your first feature, you get in the editing room: How did this one change in ways you didn't expect, and what did you learn from friends and family screenings?

MARCEL: We learned a lot from the screenings, which was ultimately that it was working. The lovely thing about this one was that Tom and I were able to see it from inception to the end. This one we held onto, and this one, we were given free rein by the studio to make the movie that we wanted to make. So, all of those things that had fallen by the wayside from other scripts didn't.

HARDY: There was nothing extraneous in the script.

MARCEL: No. So, the movie you're seeing is the movie that was on the page. Going into the editing process, obviously, I've worked on a lot of movies, and I know that first assembly is terrifying. You're like, “Oh, no!” But actually, I came out and was like, “Oh my God, we have the movie. It’s there.” I actually showed Tom the assembly very, very, very early on because, obviously, the assembly is very long– and we both kind of looked at each other and we're like, “Okay!”

HARDY: “It’s all there! It’s all in.”

I'm already out of time.

HARDY & MARCEL: OH NOOO!

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters Friday, October 25.

