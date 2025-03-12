Tom Hardy is set to lead a new action thriller, Havoc, for Netflix next month, and the director of the film just shared an explosive update ahead of its streaming premiere. Hardy stars alongside Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker in Havoc, which is set to debut on April 25. The film follows a bruised detective who must fight his way through the criminal underworld after a drug deal gone wrong. The journey unravels a web of corruption and conspiracy that runs deeper than anyone could have imagined. During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Havoc writer/director Gareth Evans teased a vicious version of Tom Hardy through his character, Walker, and also described a particular action scene that’s like a “relentless attack”:

“Tom came to us in f*cking beast mode. I tapped him on the shoulder and it was just like granite. He came fully physically prepared. Walker is not silky-smooth. He’s gonna cause as much carnage and as much mayhem as possible. He’s not grabbing your wrist and turning you into an arm lock. He’s grabbing you by the scruff of the neck and driving your face into the nearest heavy object. There’s a sequence in a fishing shack where it’s like an onslaught, a relentless attack. Every corner of this place someone’s going to pop up with a gun, someone’s going to pop up with a knife, and they’re going to come from under the floorboards, around the corners, through this window, through that window."

All it takes is one look at the official Havoc teaser to confirm everything Evans is saying. The first look at the film showcases brutal action comparable to the John Wick franchise, and Evans is no stranger to directing striking fight sequences. He first made his directorial debut 19 years ago on Footsteps, the dramatic thriller starring Jared Morgan and Mads Koudal that’s available for rent on Prime Video, but he’s spent more time in the horror realm recently than anywhere else. A V/H/S veteran who worked on the 2013 installment in the franchise, Evans recently teamed up with Dan Stevens for Apostle, the folk horror film set in 1905 that follows a drifter on a mission to rescue his sister from a religious cult on an isolated island. Evans has also directed five episodes of the one-person-army action series Gangs of London (Joe Cole).

What Else Does Tom Hardy Have in the Works?