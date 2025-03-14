Born in 1977 in Hammersmith, London, Tom Hardy was raised by an artist mother and writer father. Following education at drama schools, Hardy received a steady stream of minor roles before landing his breakout gig with Bronson, a fictionalized biography of one of Britain's most infamous and eccentric prisoners. This daring performance guided Hardy to Hollywood, with a supporting role in Christopher Nolan's sci-fi blockbuster Inception. From that point forward, Hardy would continue to appear in high-profile efforts and grow to be the name he is today.

Hardy is one of modern Hollywood's most reliable and consistent talents. He has proven that, as a performer, he can adapt to just about any role given to him and fully immerse himself into a character. From blockbuster spectacles to low-key biographical character pieces, this is a selection of the 10 best Tom Hardy performances from the past decade.

10 'London Road' (2015)

Directed by Rufus Norris

Taking place in 2006, the small town of Ipswich, Suffolk, is left rattled after the discovery of five deceased prostitutes. The tight-knit group of residents of London Road are left to grapple with a tragedy that makes them the center of attention. Based on true events, this is an adaptation of the stage play by the same name.

London Road is a bold and wholly unique pop musical that finds the (quite dark) comedy in a tragic event. Tastefully told and artistically profound, London Road contains a Hardy performance that many likely have overlooked completely. It's a minor role, but certainly not a forgettable one, as Hardy delivers a humorous monologue through song.

9 'Child 44' (2015)

Directed by Daniel Espinosa

Set in 1953 Soviet-era Russia, the discovery of a murdered boy sets off a manhunt for a supposed child-killer, with war hero and investigator Leo Demidov (Hardy) assigned to the gruesome case. The investigation is complicated when Leo and his wife, Raisa (Noomi Rapace), are exiled from their hometown for political reasons. Despite being cast out, Leo continues to pursue the killer in hopes of stopping more bloodshed.

Child 44 might not be the most groundbreaking or effective crime dramas out there, but that didn't stop Hardy from delivering one of the most underrated performances of his career. Child 44 centers around some emotionally harrowing events, and Hardy supports the grit of the movie with a performance that finds a compelling balance between stoic and vulnerable. When Child 44 risks losing its intrigue and overstaying its welcome, Hardy keeps the movie supported until the finish line.