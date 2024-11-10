Before Tom Hardy became known as Marvel’s anti-hero Venom, he delivered a powerhouse performance in Bronson, the gritty biographical drama about Britain’s most infamous prisoner, Charles Bronson. The film has been earmarked for release from Amazon Prime Video in December, which means fans only have a limited time to witness Hardy in one of his most transformative roles to date. This may well be news to many casual fans of Hardy, but the film is actually a team up of the chamelonic British actor and the intense auteur Nicolas Winding Refn, best known for directing the Ryan Gosling thriller Drive.

Bronson dives into the chaotic life of Michael Gordon Peterson, later known as Charles Bronson, who achieved fame through his violent reputation within the British prison system. Hardy, in a jaw-dropping performance, fully loses himself in the sheer bulk of the man, which also gave fans a sneak peek at how physically imposing he could become ahead of taking on the iconic role of Bane in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, in which he made Christian Bale seem like an average sized man by comparison. And he also rocks a lovely, lovely mustache for good measure in the film on top of that.

What Else is Tom Hardy Doing Right Now?

Hardy can be seen in theaters now as Eddie Brock and Venom in Venom: The Last Dance, the third and purported final isntallment of the franchise, directed by Kelly Marcel. Hardy also finished filming Havoc with director Gareth Evans in 2021 but the film is yet to be released; however, it is now set to be released in 2025. The film also features Forest Whitaker and Timothy Olyphant.

This month, Hardy will begin production on the crime drama Blood on Snow in London. The film, which is set to be directed by No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Aaron Taylor Johnson in an adaptation of the acclaimed Jo Nesbø novel of the same name. Nesbø also took the writing reins for the movie's screenplay.

Bronson is set to leave Prime Video next month, so if you want to see Tom Hardy at the top of his game but before he truly made a name for himself in the world of movies, head over to the streaming service as soon as you get the chance. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Tom Hardy.