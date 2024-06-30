The Big Picture Michael Peterson, later known as Charles Bronson, became infamous for his violent behavior and life story.

In prison, Peterson's life became one of constant battling with prison guards and other prisoners, earning him a widespread reputation.

Tom Hardy played Michael Peterson in Bronson, a dark comedy-drama which gained positive acclaim upon release.

If one needed to survive prison life, it wouldn't hurt to adopt the name of a certified badass like Charles Bronson. Spending decades as living proof that aging doesn't diminish your ability to be imposing, Bronson proved himself a role model for standing up for yourself and persevering when your back is up against the wall. Such ideas appealed to a young man named Michael Peterson, who would rename himself "Charles Bronson" before engaging in a life of violent crime that would immortalize him as one of the most unique criminals of the past few decades.

This infamy would reach a point where he had his life story turned into a film, Bronson, which helped put Tom Hardy on the map as a major actor to be reckoned with. But despite the film's mad brilliance, it still didn't fully capture the sheer magnitude of what the real Bronson got up to throughout his life, and the odd contradiction he presented to the world.

Who Was Michael Peterson?

Michael Peterson was born to Conservative-minded parents in 1952 in the town of Aberyswyth, Wales, and had a largely normal childhood up until his teenage years. His aunt Eileen Parry was quoted as saying that, "As a boy he was a lovely lad. He was obviously bright and always good with children. He was gentle and mild-mannered, never a bully; he would defend the weak.” This insight helps provide a small clue into what would drive his consistently violent behavior many years down the road: an inherent need to stand up against authority figures who he perceived as treating him disrespectfully. By his teenage years, he had allegedly fallen in with a "bad crowd", who had gotten him involved in petty theft and small-scale robbery. By Peterson's own account in his autobiography, he was first arrested in his mid-teens, when he got into a physical fight with a girlfriend's father, but he was released on probation. He wouldn't face serious prison time until 1974, when he was sentenced to 22 seven years at Walton Gaol, for armed robbery.

Once officially behind bars, his life became one of constant battling, be it with official prison guards or other prisoners. Sometimes it would be completely unprovoked, and other times it would be in response to what Peterson perceived as flagrant disrespect, and no amount of punishment could stop him. It got to the point that he was forced into solitary confinement (so much, in fact, that it permanently damaged his eyesight, forcing him to always wear his signature dark glasses), or having to be moved around between prisons, where his reputation as a human Tasmanian devil was already widely known. This isn't to say that he was never friendly, as he claimed to have become chummy with the legendary gangster twins Ronald and Reggie Kray, describing them as among his best friends in his book. But, alas, he found few friends behind bars; as he book also revealed, he continued to engage in various acts of confrontation, like hitting one prisoner with a glass jug, or strangling a surprisingly diverse number of different people for various disagreements (but, thankfully, never killing any of them). Somehow, almost killing individual people wasn't the most dangerous thing Peterson could do behind bars, but at this point in his life, he loved nothing more than living up to his mythological status as the ultimate rabblerouser.

Michael Peterson Was a Political Artist Who Protested Prison

Peterson's violence wasn't always just for the sake of violence, as he frequently lashed out due to a combination of horrible living conditions and the wish to express a demand for change. He held rooftop protests demanding to be put in better prisons, often away from the more dangerously mentally unwell prisoners he was forced to live with in mental hospitals. It was after another streak of his antics, ranging from another rooftop protest to punching a fellow prisoner to yet another strangling (this time of a Welsh governor), that he was finally released from prison in 1987. In this time out of prison, he took up bare knuckle boxing, and officially legally adopted the name "Charles Bronson" for the first time, as an athlete pseudonym, though he claimed that he had no idea Charles Bronson was a real person. That time didn't last long, as he was back in prison by 1988, after robbing a jewelry store for a wedding ring for his girlfriend. This established an up-and-down-rhythm for the next decades of his life: being imprisoned (usually for robbery), getting into fights with other prisoners and/or prison officers, an occasional hostage-taking standoff, a short release, and then back to prison again. By Bronson's own admission, he prided himself on his hostage-taking skills, proclaiming that "he went through a 'phase' where he 'couldn’t stop taking hostages' and it was his way of 'getting back while 'battling against the system.'" The most infamous of his hostage-taking episodes was in 1999, when he was officially given a life sentence after holding a civil education worker hostage for 44 straight hours after the worker criticized Bronson's drawing.

That pride in his artwork speaks to the inherent contradiction of the man: he was an impulsively violent criminal with a deeply sensitive soul, who lashed out mainly because of how much he hated feeling mistreated. Despite his violent reputation, he claimed up to 500 people sent him kind letters while incarcerated, and had numerous people, like his lawyers and ex-partners, vouch for his character as a warm and caring man. He took to drawing and painting as a form of treatment, and that inspired him to make art to auction off for various charities, such as ex-con rehabilitation and cerebral palsy treatment. This turn towards art helped him towards a path of disavowing his past behavior, arguing that he just "loved a rumble" and that he became "almost an angel” with all the self-help work he'd done in the past few decades of his life, becoming adamantly "anti-violence," to use his own words. Psychiatrists who have studied and diagnosed him have often argued that he has "'anti-authoritarian views' and being suspicious of the motives of others, as well as having a romanticized view of violent incidents in the past," along with possible PTSD and with antisocial personality disorder. Despite his continued efforts to be paroled, at 71 years old, he's still in prison for life. Perhaps that internal combustion between angry force and traumatized artist is what appealed to Nicolas Winding Refn so much when he set out to make a film about his life.

Tom Hardy Brilliantly Embodies Bronson's Artistic Genius

Close

Refn's cinematic interpretation of Bronson's life frames itself around Bronson (Hardy) telling us his life story while incarcerated, under a spotlight, as if on a grand stage. He tells us about his childhood spent as a largely happy boy with severe anger issues that he directed towards teachers, how he first got into crime by robbing the store he worked at, and how he saw "Charlie Bronson" as an alter ego he embraced when he wanted to fight back. While the film doesn't claim to be strictly factual in its representation of each part of Bronson's life, it's very faithful in terms of name-dropping some of the most infamous incidents of his prison tenure. Some moments that get highlighted are his constant moving between prisons, his time as a bare-knuckle boxer and his manager telling him to go by "Charles Bronson," his destructive rooftop protesting, and robbing a jewelry store for an engagement ring. Such moments are all filtered though a sympathetic perspective, adopting Bronson's viewpoint of his debaucherous violence as a liberation from the status quo, and how he saw being Bronson in prison as "madness at its very best." A far cry from the neon-noir aesthetic he'd become obsessed with in later films, Refn plunges into a playground of filth that mixes the rambunctious caffeination of early Guy Ritchie with the bombastic hyperreality of Baz Luhrmann, with Bronson positioned as the captivating ringleader of his one-man-circus.

Such an insane circus wouldn't be compelling without Tom Hardy taking charge. It's not simply that he's an uncanny doppelgänger of Bronson, even down to the signature handlebar mustache; it's that he understands that, for all of Bronson's bluster about his relish for violence, he truly despises the systemic entrapment that he's forced to endure. There's a rueful bitterness and loathing that curdles out when he espouses the joy of battering those who seek to batter him, hinting at the radical self-awareness he has about his actions. He knows that he's deserving of punishment for his crimes, but still feels justified in his volatility since it's directed at people he sees as tools of an unfair system, believing that all bets must be off in dealing with them. Hardy has defined himself as an actor with his unashamed experimentation with his voice and his commitment to making himself a vulnerable performer with his body, and Bronson is the first film where we see these elements synchronize into a cohesive whole. He runs the risk of making a fool of himself, but Hardy is so un-selfconscious and rapacious in his turbulent emotional core that he makes Bronson an empathetic and tragic victim of his own nature. While Hardy got rave reviews for his performance, the most significant praise he got was from Bronson himself, who said that he was happy to live on after he dies thanks to "Britain's No 1 actor", and unlike the treatment Bronson got in prison, Hardy fully deserved that.

Bronson is currently available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

