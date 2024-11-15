Often regarded as one of his generation’s most versatile actors, Tom Hardy has spent the better part of the last half-decade starring in Venom movies. None of them have been particularly acclaimed, although their success has certainly contributed to Hardy’s impressive box office achievements. Thanks to the solid performance of the franchise’s third and purportedly final installment, Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy’s career box office as leading man recently passed a major milestone.

Films starring Hardy in the lead role have now grossed a combined total of $3 billion worldwide. Incidentally, the three Venom movies have contributed to nearly $1.8 billion of this total. The first Venom film remains the top-grossing of the bunch, generating more than $850 million in global box office revenue. The middle film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, grossed $501 million worldwide, and remains the third-biggest hit of Hardy’s career. Venom: The Last Dance has so far generated over $400 million globally. Hardy’s other major hits include The Revenant ($532 million worldwide) and Mad Max: Fury Road ($368 million worldwide). Including every film that he has ever appeared in, his career box office stands at over $7 billion.

A trio of movies directed by Christopher Nolan — Dunkirk, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception — has also contributed significantly to Hardy’s box office total. Dunkirk made over $500 million globally, and featured Hardy in a memorable role as a fighter pilot. In Inception, which grossed over $800 million globally, he played the charming Eames. Hardy starred as the menacing villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, which grossed over $1 billion worldwide. It’s his only film to have surpassed this coveted milestone, although the first Venom certainly came close.

Tom Hardy Has Also Led a String of Mid-Budget Films Across Genres

In addition to these blockbusters, Hardy has also appeared in smaller titles such as Legend, RocknRolla, Warrior, The Drop, The Bikeriders and Lawless. Only the latter, however, was able to pass the $50 million mark globally. The 2012 action-comedy This Means War, in which Hardy starred alongside Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine, managed to pass the $150 million mark worldwide. Before he broke out with Nolan’s Inception, Hardy appeared in small roles in Black Hawk Down and Star Trek: Nemesis.

The actor has embraced his dual central role in the Venom movies, and has also contributed to the writing of the second and third films. He isn’t as omnipresent as Ryan Reynolds, but a comparison can totally be drawn between Hardy’s Venom films and what Reynolds has been able to do with his Deadpool trilogy. You can watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.