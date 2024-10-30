Tom Hardy, star of the number one movie in the country right now, has done it all. Not only has he spearheaded a successful superhero franchise of his own, he has also led indie dramas, Oscar-nominated prestige pictures, and worked with some of the most acclaimed filmmakers around. Thanks to his latest film, Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy’s career box office is scaling new heights. The third installment in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off series under-performed domestically in its first three days of release, but delivered a robust performance internationally, particularly in China.

The movie has grossed just under $180 million worldwide so far, of which around $53 million has come from domestic theaters. With this, Hardy’s career domestic box office as a leading man has passed the $2 billion mark. Tied at the number one spot as his highest-grossing films are the first two Venom blockbusters, both of which concluded their domestic runs with an identical $213 million each. His next-biggest hit is The Revenant, for which he earned an Oscar nomination. The movie concluded its run with $183 million domestically. Hardy’s Mad Max: Fury Road grossed $153 million domestically.

Additionally, Hardy has also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises ($448 million), Inception ($292 million), and Dunkirk ($190 million). Including the films in which he plays peripheral roles, Hardy’s career domestic box office sits at $2.7 billion. Globally, every film that he has ever appeared in has grossed a combined total of nearly $7 billion (although this also includes the $1.3 billion gross of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a movie in which he had an uncredited cameo). The actor got his start with bit parts in Black Hawk Down and Star Trek: Nemesis over two decades ago. Earlier this year, Hardy played a supporting role in director Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders, which grossed $14 million domestically.