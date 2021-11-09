Fans of Channing Tatum, Tom Hardy, and harrowing, heart-wrenching, heroic war stories will be happy to hear that the powerhouse duo is attached to star in a new film about the Afghanistan evacuation, Deadline reports. The film, which has been picked up by Universal, will be directed by George Nolfi. Nolfi pitched the idea without a title and plans to follow a storyline that he took from the headlines of the events following the tumultuous evacuation of Afghanistan earlier this year.

The film will take recently reported true stories based around the Afghanistan tragedy and focus on three former special forces team members who bravely risk their own lives to head back into the mounting madness alongside their Afghan counterparts on a mission to rescue multiple families and allies left behind amid the confusion and panic during the swift fall of Afghanistan.

Nolfi is known for writing and directing 2011's The Adjustment Bureau and last year's The Banker. Nolfi has also written on films like Ocean's Twelve, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Timeline.

Tatum will soon be appearing in the upcoming film, Dog, which is a comedy that Tatum is co-directing alongside Reid Carolin. The film will be another military-based film that will tell the story of Army Ranger Briggs and his Belgian Malinois companion dog, Lulu, as they hurry down the Pacific Coast hoping to be in attendance for their best friend’s and handler’s funeral. Dog will be barking onto screens in February 2022. To add to his busy slate, Tatum will also be appearing with Sandra Bullock in the upcoming adventure-filled romantic comedy, The Lost City. Which is set to hit theaters in April 2022.

Hardy has also been a busy man having recently starred in the hit antihero film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, starring opposite Woody Harrelson and Michelle Williams. Let There Be Carnage, which was a sequel to 2018s Venom, ravaged box offices when it burst into theaters in October. Hardy also recently wrapped filming for Netflix’s upcoming thriller, Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans.

Though the plot synopsis tells us that the film will be based around three soldiers, the third has yet to be announced. Judging by the casting of Tatum and Hardy, we can most likely expect another actor with a strong action-based background to star in this action-driven film. There is no release date yet for this new film starring Tatum and Hardy.

