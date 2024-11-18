Any day of the week is a good day to gaze at photos of Tom Hardy, but given that it’s a Monday, the Mad Max: Fury Road actor’s mug is even more of a welcome sight. While the third and final installment of his Sony and Marvel film, Venom: The Last Dance, continues to tango with big box office numbers, Netflix has released the first images from the star’s upcoming project, Havoc. Set for a release onto the streaming platform next year, Netflix took to social media to share the debut shots from the latest film under the vision of The Raid and The Raid 2’s helmer, Gareth Evans. The first picture has viewers looking down the barrel of Hardy’s gun, as his character points it in the direction of an unseen enemy. The other once again showcases Hardy, but also gives us a glimpse of his co-star, Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), who is fully decked-out in uniform as a police officer.

Havoc has been one of Netflix’s secret weapons for nearly four years now, as the first whispers of the production started making sounds back in 2021. Finally, the movie is set to release in 2025, although a more specific release window has yet to be announced. As far as the plot is concerned, the action-centered thriller will follow Hardy’s character, a detective who is on a search and rescue mission for a politician’s son who has found himself on the wrong side of a messy drug deal. But, while he’s sifting through the city’s underbelly, the detective will uncover much more than he came looking for, inadvertently stumbling upon webs of deceit and sordid business deals that pull him further into the corrupted government. Given how much audiences have loved the pulse-pounding action that Evans has packed into his productions - both on the big and small screens - it’s more than obvious to say that Havoc is one of the most anticipated genre titles to arrive next year.

‘Havoc’ Will Reign Supreme Thanks To Its Killer Cast

In addition to Hardy and Li, the cast for Havoc is stacked with incredible talent, further drumming up hope for its Netflix takeover. Included in the call sheet are names such as Xelia Mendes-Jones (Fallout), Timothy Olyphant (Alien: Earth), Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem), Yeo Yann Yann (American Born Chinese), Justin Cornwell (Bel-Air), Serhat Metin (The Gentlemen), Kuis Guzmán (Wednesday), Michelle Waterson (The Cleaning Lady) and more.

Check out the first look images of Havoc above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about when the thriller will arrive on Netflix in 2025.