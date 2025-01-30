Tom Hardy is getting back into the action game courtesy of Netflix’s upcoming film, Havoc. Today, the streamer has announced that the Gareth Evans-helmed feature has officially set a release window for this Spring meaning that the production — like warmer days here in the Northern Hemisphere — is just around the corner. This will be the The Bikeriders star's first role since he wrapped his time as Eddie Brock in Sony and Marvel’s Venom franchise last fall, so audiences will be more than excited to see Hardy back on their screens — in another butt-kicking performance nonetheless. Now that we finally have the title’s arrival date, we can also expect a trailer to pop up somewhere in the — hopefully — near future.

In Havoc, Hardy stars as Walker, a detective with a sordid past who finds himself in an incredibly dangerous position after a politician’s estranged son is involved in a drug deal that takes a turn for the worse. On a mission to redeem himself and get the young man safely home where he belongs, Walker ends up deep in the belly of the beast, finding himself trudging through a criminal world that has copious ties to the political — opening up the police officer’s naive eyes to the world around him.

Hardy isn’t the only big get for Havoc, as the film’s ensemble includes the likes of Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem), Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone), Luis Guzmán (Wednesday), Justin Cornwell (The Umbrella Academy), Xelia Mendes-Jones (Fallout), Timothy Olyphant (Alien: Earth), Quelin Sepulveda (Good Omens), Jim Caesar (We Die Young), Michelle Waterson (The Cleaning Lady), Yeo Yann Yann (American Born Chinese) and Sunny Pang (The Night Comes for Us).

Who’s Behind ‘Havoc’?

Along with helming the feature, Evans also penned the screenplay for Havoc, which serves as the filmmaker’s first production in seven years. With a penchant for the more adrenaline-pumping side of life, the director has previously backed such titles as Merantau, The Raid and The Raid 2, along with 2018’s action-packed folky horror film, Apostle, which was led by Dan Stevens (Abigail). Proving that he knows his way around an explosive flick, both of Evans' The Raid titles have been marked with a critics' approval Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to starring, Hardy serves as a producer on the Netflix film alongside Evans, Ed Talfan and Aram Tertzakian.

Prepare for chaos to break out when Havoc kicks and punches its way onto Netflix this Spring.