Among actor Tom Hardy's most anticipated films is Gareth Evans’ upcoming action movie Havoc. While the film was announced in 2021 and finished the principal photography the same year, we haven’t got a chance to see it yet. Three years on, we are still waiting to see some footage, however, it seems like that wait will be over soon. The Venom actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes update.

Sharing a black and white image on his Instagram, where Hardy and Evans are seen looking at some film footage on a screen, the actor announced, “Back in finishing off,” Havoc film. The feature has been long in making and had fans worried about it seeing the light of the day, nonetheless, they can now rest easy.

What’s ‘Havoc’ About?

While most details are kept tightly under wraps, Havoc is billed as “a story of crime, deception, and rescue” as a detective finds himself at the center of a political scandal. The film follows a bruised detective (Hardy), who must fight his way through a criminal underworld after a drug deal goes wrong to rescue a politician's estranged son. As the plot unfolds, it unravels a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares the entire city.

Evans directs from his own script, the Welsh director is well known for high-octane action films like The Raid, and The Raid 2, as well as the horror-thriller Apostle starring Dan Stevens. Certainly, the idea of him teaming up with a compelling performer like Hardy is very exciting. Actor Xelia Mendes-Jones, previously revealed to Collider the collaborative process on the set,

“The way Tom works, he likes to discuss the scene with all the other actors before we start shooting on set. So, he will kind of lay out his character’s motivations and his drive in the scene and then opens up the space for everyone else to speak up for their character in defense of their character and their space in that scene — why they’re there, what space they’re taking up, why they should influence his motivations, and stuff like that — which was so interesting as a first job experience.”

The movie cast Hardy as Walker, Mendes-Jones as Johnny, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant, Justin Cornwell, Jessie Mei Li as Ellie, Yeo Yann Yann, and Quelin Sepulveda. Also rounding off the cast are Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang, Michelle Waterson, Richard Pepper, and Tony Parker.

Currently, Havoc has no release date or window. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.