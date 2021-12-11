The upcoming The Matrix Resurrections is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021. The latest addition to The Matrix franchise has a lot going for it, but now it seems that a Tom Hardy cameo could potentially be added to that list.

In 2020, both The Matrix Resurrections (Matrix 4) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Venom 2) were filming in San Francisco at the same time. This led to an unexpected and unofficial crossover when helicopters from Matrix 4’s production ended up in the final cut of Venom 2. Well, it seems another crossover might make it to screen, this time to the Matrix 4’s screen. Jessica Henwick, a new addition to the franchise, has revealed that Hardy, who plays Eddie Brock in Sony’s Venom franchise, stopped by during production and appeared in the background of one of the scenes filmed.

Speaking to Den of Geek, the actress mentioned:

“We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy. And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut.”

While this potential cameo is not yet confirmed, if it does make the final cut, fans will have to work very hard to find it. It seems December 2021 is all about rumors of Tom Hardy cameos as the actor is also rumored to make a Venom cameo in the upcoming Spiderman: No Way Home after the Venom 2 mid-credits scene seemingly transported Hardy’s character into Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, when it comes to No Way Home rumors, take everything with a grain of salt.

Image via Warner Bros.

If Hardy’s cameo ends up being cut from the Matrix 4, this will be amusingly reminiscent of his cameo as a stormtrooper being cut from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Besides Henwick and (maybe) Hardy, other new cast additions include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Christina Ricci. Beyond the film’s star-studded cast, Henwick referred to the film as ‘a trip’, offering fans more to get excited about.

“It’s a trip. It’s the nostalgia and seeing Keanu and Carrie Anne on screen, it’s magical to see these two absolute Hollywood heavyweights returning to the characters that made them famous. As a fan, I loved it.”

The Matrix Resurrections will be hitting theatres and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

