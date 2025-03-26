This weekend sees the premiere of Guy Ritchie's latest crime saga, MobLand, and ahead of the March 30th debut on Paramount+, Collider is thrilled to show our readers some exclusive first look images at the upcoming show. The series revolves around a London-based Irish crime family led by Pierce Brosnan’s Conrad Harrigan, as his empire battles for dominance amidst a very busy and violent global syndicate. Alongside Brosnan, Helen Mirren plays Maeve, Conrad’s wife and “the brains behind the charm.” Tom Hardy rounds out the main cast as Harry Da Souza, the family’s fixer, who operates in the shadows to keep their business from imploding. The official series synopsis is as follows:

Power is up for grabs as two warring crime families clash in a battle that threatens to topple empires and ruin lives. In the crossfire stands Harry Da Souza (Hardy), a street-smart ‘fixer’ who knows too well where loyalties lie when opposing forces collide.

Our first look images are a nice blend of the money side of MobLand, with Brosnan and Mirren in their grand mansion, and Brosnan fishing down by the water, juxtaposed neatly with Hardy "on business", armed and dealing with thugs. The series also stars the likes of Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillo, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber.

The show is Ritchie's newest crime story, following the huge success of his Netflix series The Gentlemen, which stars Theo James and is based on his 2019 film of the same name starring Matthew McConaughey, a second season for which is currently in pre-production.

Where Do I Know The Cast of 'MobLand' From?