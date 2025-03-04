Mere days after the first images for Guy Ritchie’s MobLand surfaced online, the upcoming espionage series just got another thrilling update. Paramount has officially dropped the first trailer for MobLand, which is set to premiere March 30 on Paramount+ and stars Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren alongside Pierce Brosnan. The show, which also stars House of the Dragon veteran Paddy Considine, follows the three aforementioned stars as heads of various crime families, all fighting for control amidst a power vacuum. MobLand will also feature Joanne Froggat, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan, and Emily Barber. Ritchie is fresh off delivering a hit TV series with The Gentlemen (Theo James), and he’s looking to follow it up with another classic in MobLand.

It’s not often that any project gets the level of star power that MobLand has, but with Hardy, Brosnan, Considine, and Mirren all on board, Ritchie is working with something special for his latest spy thriller series. Hardy is fresh off making his final appearance as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance, and he also starred opposite Austin Butler in The Bikeriders. Bond veteran Brosnan made his superhero debut not long ago in the 2022 film Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), and he’s also been set for a role in Black Bag with Michael Fassbender. Mirren is in the midst of the second season of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel starring her and Harrison Ford, and Considine is a two-time BAFTA award-winning actor for his roles in Dog Altogether (2007) and Tyrannosaur (2011).

Guy Ritchie Knows Action and Spies Like the Back of His Hand

Guy Ritchie first made his feature directorial debut more than 25 years ago on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the crime thriller starring Jason Statham and Nick Moran, and all these years later, he’s still cranking out hits with the best of them. Ritchie is also famous for his work on Sherlock Holmes, the 2009 retelling of the classic mystery story starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law. He even reunited with Statham twice in the last few years, first on Wrath of Man and second on Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, and he recently teamed up with Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

MobLand premieres on March 30 on Paramount+. Check out the official trailer above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series.