Tom Hardy is easily one of the most exciting actors working today. It’s rare to have a mainstream star who can seamlessly blend major franchises with smaller, independent projects that challenge the confines of the medium. Hardy has been involved with hot properties like Venom, Mad Max, and an iteration of the Batman series, yet always makes individual acting choices that elevate the projects above “paycheck roles.”

While his experience making films hasn’t always been pleasant, audiences have come to expect a certain level of quality from everything that Hardy is involved in. Appearing in some of the most influential films of the past decade, Hardy's peculiar acting choices have made him a favorite of directors like Christopher Nolan and Guy Ritchie. Thus, many of his movies are not only acclaimed but also quite entertaining, prompting audiences to revisit them constantly. These are Tom Hardy's most rewatchable movies, projects that balance his magnetic allure with good old-fashioned entertainment.

10 ‘Layer Cake’ (2004)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Layer Cake is known as the film that unofficially announced Daniel Craig’s candidacy for the role of James Bond ahead of Casino Royale, as his performance as the drug runner XXXX indicated he could play calm and collected action heroes. A breakthrough film for director Matthew Vaughn, Layer Cake also gave a breakout role to Hardy, who co-starred as the criminal Clarkie. Clarkie’s erratic, often violent behavior is a great form of comparison with the more subdued nature of XXXX.

Although not the film’s star, Hardy’s scene-stealing performance in Layer Cake indicated he could pull focus even in ensemble films. The film was already a grim and action-packed exploration of the gangster lifestyle, but the strong supporting work from Hardy helped bolster it into cult classic territory. It hopefully won’t be the last time he collaborates with Vaughn.

9 ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The expectations on Hardy’s shoulders when he was cast as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises were tremendous. After the culturally-defining, Academy Award-winning performance by Heath Ledger as The Joker in The Dark Knight, it seemed impossible for another Batman villain to live up to his legacy. Thankfully, Hardy’s performance as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises provided the franchise with a physically imposing and psychologically intense villain.

Bane is a character who not only breaks Batman’s (Christian Bale) back but torments him with memories of the past. Inspired by the work of both Charles Dickens and Frank Miller's comics, The Dark Knight Rises is a far more emotionally satisfying superhero film than it is given credit for. While many comic book films simply end by teasing the next entry, The Dark Knight Rises allowed the story that began with Batman Begins to come full circle and end on a satisfying note.

8 ‘Bronson’ (2008)

Directed by Nicholas Winding Refn

Easily one of the most challenging roles of Hardy’s career, Bronson is a brutal prison drama that features some truly disturbing content. The underrated film starred Hardy in the titular role as a notorious criminal who spent years in confinement, developing a strange and disturbing alter ego. As with many films directed by Nicholas Winding Refn, Bronson contains no shortage of shocking violence, dark humor, and peculiar soundtrack choices that give the film a unique tone.

Bronson features one of Hardy’s bravest performances as he commits to the sheer absurdity of the character. There are moments when Bronson’s odd mannerisms are amusing and others where he is completely haunting. The dynamic, thought-provoking performance that Hardy gives makes Bronson very rewatchable, as it deals with far more complex themes than most prison movies are capable of.

7 ‘Locke’ (2014)

Directed by Steven Knight

While Hardy has starred in his fair share of major blockbusters, Locke is an intimate character drama with an interesting concept. Hardy stars as the construction manager Ivan Locke, who is forced to admit his infidelities to his family during a traumatic car ride home from work. The film is entirely set on the interior of his car, and Hardy is the only actor on screen.

A film with such a unique approach could have easily been disastrous, but Hardy’s commitment to the emotional material made Locke a thrilling watch. The Oscar nominee gives a raw, intimate performance that analyzes the effects of familial dysfunction. While the novelty of its structure is inherently impressive, it’s Hardy’s powerful work that makes Locke one of his most unique and rewatchable films.

6 ‘Warrior’ (2011)

Directed by Gavin O’Connor

Warrior is a singular take on the “inspirational sports drama” story that analyzes the bond between brothers. Hardy and Joel Edgerton star as two separated siblings who share a love of mixed martial arts competition. However, the abuse they received from their alcoholic father (Nick Nolte) caused them to grow apart as they grew up. Warrior explores both brothers’ resurgence within the world of MMA, where they unexpectedly find themselves facing off in the ring.

The film follows an athletic rivalry where the viewer can invest in both characters equally. Although Edgerton’s performance is the more openly charismatic, Hardy’s storyline is still worth investing in. His commanding physical performance during the combat scenes allows the competition to feel all the more emotional and brutal. While it's emotionally overwhelming at times, Warrior is certainly one of Hardy’s most essential and enjoyable performances.

5 ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ (2011)

Directed by Tomas Alfredson

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is based on one of the most beloved Cold War spy novels of all time by author John le Carre. Although an adaptation was considered “impossible” because of the density of the material, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is a rich and absorbing character drama that perfectly balances its great ensemble cast. Hardy co-stars as a veteran assassin who gives important information to the British spy George Smiley (Gary Oldman) as he attempts to uncover a Soviet Union mole.

Hardy has some of the more emotional segments of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, as his character questions his duty when an innocent woman is placed in danger due to her proximity to the case. While it seems unlikely that the sequel will ever move forward, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy remains one of the greatest espionage films of all time.

4 ‘Inception’ (2010)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Inception is an extraordinarily imaginative science fiction heist thriller that speaks to the singular genius of Christopher Nolan. The majority of Nolan’s dream-set action film is focused on the exploits of the thief Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio), who seeks to pull off a dangerous mission to finally return to his family. However, Hardy delivers a scene-stealing supporting performance as Eames, a member of Cobb’s team who helps him go deeper into different levels of dreams.

While known for playing dark and brooding characters, Hardy is perfect as the comic relief. Inception has been rewatched by film fans who seek to understand its ending; the ambiguous spinning top has provoked many questions, debates, and discussions about whether it is satisfying. Nonetheless, the film kicked off a successful working relationship between Hardy and Nolan that, thankfully, continues to this day.

3 ‘Dunkirk’ (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

World War II is a popular subject for historical epics, and Nolan’s 2017 film Dunkirk redefined what a war thriller could look like. Nolan played with time by showing the critical battle in France from three different perspectives: the dogfight pilots, soldiers on the beach, and civilian ships that came to the rescue. Each segment is compelling, but Hardy’s task is certainly the most challenging, appearing as a brave pilot caught in a dangerous aerial battle as the land conflict continues.

Like so many of his films, Hardy’s face is obscured for almost the entirety of Dunkirk. Still, Hardy proves that he can convey emotional specificity even without a significant amount of dialogue. The striking final shot of his character on the beach that ends the film is among the most haunting conclusions to any of Nolan’s films, largely because of the pathos Hardy brings to the sequence.

2 ‘The Revenant’ (2015)

Directed by Alejando Gonzales Inarritu

After years of being looked over for his brave and inventive performances, Hardy finally received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Revenant. Set in the 19th century, the film centers on the fur trapper Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), who is mauled by a bear and left for dead in the wilderness. Hardy co-stars as the manipulative and ruthless John Fitzgerald, who murders Glass’ son, sparking his mission of revenge.

Hardy does a great job at playing one of the most detestable screen villains in recent memory. Fitzgerald isn’t just cruel but an entirely selfish man who is willing to sacrifice anyone else’s livelihood to escape consequences. The Revenant’s production was almost as brutal as its subject material, and the intense rivalry that grows between DiCaprio and Hardy on screen reflects it, making the final battle an utterly riveting watch.

1 ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Although it spent years in development hell and faced many setbacks, Mad Max: Fury Road was instantly hailed as one of the greatest action films of all time. Hardy takes on the titular role that Mel Gibson played in the original Mad Max trilogy from director George Miller. The new adventure sees Max forming a complex alliance with Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to escape from the clutches of an evil warlord.

Mad Max: Fury Road is relentlessly paced, giving viewers little room to breathe. Nonetheless, the brief flashes to Max’s tragic backstory become more emotional, thanks to Hardy’s strong performance. Hardy shows a different side of the character, portraying Max as an aimless drifter who unexpectedly finds himself on a track toward heroism. The sheer imagination and boldness on display in Mad Max: Fury Road make it easily the most rewatchable film of Hardy’s career, a thrilling action spectacle that compels viewers to revisit it to discover new and exciting details.

