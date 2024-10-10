The much-anticipated continuation of Showtime's series Ray Donovan has morphed into something new, and it is eyeing a strong cast. Deadline reports that the new series, whose working title is Guy Ritchie's The Associates, wants to cast Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan in the London-set crime drama. Hardy is being enlisted for the role of Harry, a powerful fixer. He is dangerous and handsome in equal measure. Mirren and Brosnan are being targeted to bring the matriarch and patriarch of the family to life. While Guy Ritchie's The Associates started as an extension of Ray Donovan, it is no longer connected to the franchise.

Guy Ritchie's The Associates serves the rich and powerful in London. The series promises a sprawling tale of family and criminal dealings. The powerful family of fixers deals with the volatile world of shaping reputations, building alliances, and curbing betrayals. Still, there is no guarantee that it will work, and tomorrow is always unknown.

Where You May Have Seen Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan Before.

This cast has robust careers in Hollywood and beyond. Hardy has starred in numerous blockbusters but is best known for playing Eddie Brock/Venom in the Venom film series. The final film in the trilogy is set to debut in theaters in the US on October 24. Mirren is an established actress with a career spanning six decades. She was recently seen in Taylor Sheridan's Western drama 1923, a prequel to Yellowstone. The second and final season of 1923 recently wrapped filming but doesn't have a return date. She will next be seen in Thursday Murder Club, which also costars Brosnan. Brosnan is best known for playing Agent 007 in the James Bond franchise in four films from 1995 to 2002. The Mirren-Brosnan reunion is not the only one happening, as Guy Ritchie's The Associates series reunites Hardy with Ritchie, who directed him on RocknRolla.

The series follows two generations of gangsters and their businesses while exploring their complex relationships and the man they call when things go awry to fix their problems. Guy Ritchie directs and executive produces the one-hour drama. The series is written by Ronan Bennett, who executive produces alongside David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Ivan Atkinson.

The series does not have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. Watch Ray Donovan on Paramount+.

