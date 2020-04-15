Tom Hardy is Reading Bedtime Stories in His Yard For the BBC, Proving Magic Exists

Everything is going to be OK, you guys – Tom Hardy will be reading bedtime stories from his garden for the BBC.

The actor filmed a series of episodes for Bedtime Stories, the long-running children’s show that airs on BBC Children’s CBeebies and on the BBC iPlayer. Hardy appeared on the series back in 2016, and, according to a BBC press release, he’s been the most-requested guest to come back and read more stories, which is a feeling I 100% understand and support. Beginning Monday, April 27th and continuing all that week until May 1st, Hardy will read stories recorded from his garden in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“Tom WeeK” on Bedtime Stories kicks off with Monday’s Hug Me by Simone Ciraolo. On Tuesday, April 28th, Hardy will read Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio, followed by There’s A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart on Wednesday. The week of episodes will finish out with Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton on Thursday and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks on Friday, May 1st. Hardy will record an additional sixth story, the title of which hasn’t yet been revealed.

“It goes without saying how thrilled we are to have Tom reading more stories for us,” said Cheryl Taylor, Head of Content for BBC Children’s. “It’s during challenging times like this that the BBC serves its purpose to entertain the whole of the UK and these new stories are guaranteed to do just that with their themes of long distance friendship, sharing problems and true courage in overcoming seemingly impossible challenges.”

Needless to say, I will be watching every single story Hardy reads to see if he does a totally insane voice for each one. Bedtime Stories airs each weekday at 6:50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on the BBC iPlayer.