Tom Hardy's time as San Francisco's Lethal Protector is coming to an end, as Venom: The Last Dance is set to be the actor's last appearance as the iconic anti-hero. Over the past decade, Hardy has had a tremendous run as one of the premier action stars. From his imposing outing as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises to the relentlessly intense endeavor of Mad Max in Mad Max: Fury Road, Hardy has demonstrated a fearlessness with physicality. However, while he's best known for these rugged performances, one of Hardy's older films demonstrates the actor's versatility, pointing him to a genre that most audiences might not expect: romantic comedies.

Back in 2012, Hardy starred in This Means War, a genre-blending movie that combined romantic comedy with exciting spy action. Despite its earnest ambitions, This Means War was met with a less-than-favorable critical response, receiving plenty of negative reviews and stark criticisms. But though the film may not be the most well-made of his movies, This Means War highlights Hardy's ineffable charm, illuminating the actor's genuine potential as a rom-com leading man.

'This Means War' Combines Spy Action with a Rom-Com Love Triangle

Directed by McG, This Means War follows Tuck (Hardy) and FDR (Chris Pine), a pair of CIA agents and best friends, who discover that they are dating the same woman, Lauren Scott (Reese Witherspoon). While the friends-turned-rivals are trapped behind desk duty, their competition for Lauren's affection turns into a real spy vs. spy war of sabotage and espionage, injecting action into their comedic romantic hijinks. While Lauren's perspective plays out like a classic rom-com character, wracked with indecision over her numerous romantic options, she is juxtaposed against the secret agents' more explosive interactions. But every good spy knows the stakes that come with their profession, as the dangers of their secret work eventually overlap with the sparks of their dating endeavors.

Tom Hardy and Chris Pine's Rivalry Steals the Show

Image via 20th Century Fox

While the star power in This Means War is quite exceptional — Hardy, Pine, and Witherspoon are all as charming as ever — the film itself isn't anything groundbreaking, with some fun action and cheeky humor in a relatively straightforward romance. In fact, the most engaging dynamic in the movie is the rivalry between Tuck and FDR, as Hardy and Pine duke it out in a battle of charm and presence. Both the characters and the actors serve as surprisingly engaging narrative foils, despite the romantic aspects of the scripts being pretty unoriginal.

Though Tuck appears to be the more rugged of the pair, he also reveals a more understated and gentle kindness, especially concerning his ex-wife and young son. On the other hand, FDR's playboy charm belies a deeper and more complex inner world. These complementary yet contrasting traits are also an understated reflection of the actors as well, with Chris Pine bringing the same cheeky charm as Captain Kirk in Star Trek to contrast with Hardy's rugged persona established in Warrior.

Tom Hardy's Rugged Charm Makes Him Perfect for Rom-Coms

Image Via 20th Century Fox

In the years since this spy flick's release, Hardy has only become more known for playing characters who are rough around the edges, seemingly distancing him from the rom-com crowd. It's hard to imagine the Road Warrior himself being able to have the sensitive and affectionate charm needed in that type of leading man. However, despite all its criticisms, This Means War perfectly highlights Hardy's more personable side, one that can take the gruffness of a character and make it utterly endearing. There is intrigue in contrast, and Hardy is capable of combining intimidating action physicality with a quiet softness that is ideal for a more complex romantic lead.

And he's not out of practice either. The Venom trilogy likewise demonstrates Hardy's exceptional leading man qualities, which shine through even amid some negative critical reception. It would be an absurd declaration to call the Venom movies romantic comedies, but with the inclusion of both romantic subplots and a signature brand of humor, the trilogy does still affirm the qualities Hardy demonstrated in This Means War. And just because these films weren't centered around a romance doesn't mean that it's devoid of heart, as the connection between Venom and Eddie Brock is ultimately a love story that serves as the through line in the series. But while This Means War placed Hardy in a more grounded role, Venom allowed him to go all-out with his expressiveness, showing off an expanded versatility that makes him the perfect actor for genre-blending projects.

It feels like romantic comedies have been making a comeback at the box office, with movies like Anyone But You raking in millions and illuminating a resurgence in love for the genre. But it's not just nostalgia for classic rom-coms either, as The Fall Guy took a successful stab at combining action and romance, showing that there is room to be daring in this type of story. Ultimately, Hardy might not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of a rom-com lead, but with the right project and co-star, it might just be the perfect next direction for the actor.

This Means War is available to rent on Amazon.

Rent on Amazon