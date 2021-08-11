We’re still more than one month away from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage release, but star Tom Hardy is already thinking about Venom 3. Talking to Esquire Magazine, Hardy spoke about his involvement with a possible sequel, underline how he would love to pitch his Eddie Brock against Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

While Hardy only starred as Eddi Brock/Venom in the first movie, the actor got a story credit for Let There Be Carnage since he worked together with screenwriter Kelly Marcel to bring the film to life. During the interview, Hardy talked about this experience, saying that he’s also “thinking about the third [Venom] movie as well because I think you need to write that at the same time.” While asked directly about the possibility of a third Venom movie, Hardy played coy, saying that “a third won’t be greenlit until the second is successful, but the studio [was] really, really pleased with number two.”

But what could Venom 3 look like? Well, Hardy is adamant about his wish of fighting Holland’s Spider-Man. Hardy is not sure Disney would agree to bring Venom into the MCU canon, but he states that he keeps pushing for the idea. In Hardy’s words:

“I wouldn’t be doing the job if I wasn’t awake and open to any opportunity or eventuality or be excited by that. Obviously, that’s a large canyon to leap, to be bridged by one person alone, and it would take a much higher level of diplomacy and intelligence, sitting down and talking, to take on an arena such as that. Should both sides be willing, and it be beneficial to both sides, I don’t see why it couldn’t be. I hope and strongly, with both hands, push, eagerly, towards that potential, and would do anything to make that happen, within what’s right in business. But it would be foolish not to head towards the Olympic Games if you were running 100 meters, so yeah! I want to play on that field.”

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage sees the return of Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, but the movie also stars Naomie Harris as Spider-Man villain Shriek. The cast also includes Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. As revealed in the first trailer, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will transform Harrelson into the main menace to Venom after his brief appearance in the first movie's post-credit scene.

After multiple delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on September 24.

