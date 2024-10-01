It's almost time for the world to say goodbye to a major figure in the comic book world. On his personal Instagram, Tom Hardy confirmed that Venom: The Last Dance will be his final time playing the symbiote, announcing that he had a great experience working with Sony but him and the "big guy" are going out with a bang to close out the trilogy. This comes as disappointing news to fans who have been patiently waiting for years to see his Venom crossover with either Tom Holland's or Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man in a future Sony Marvel project. The post-credit scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage even shows Hardy's Venom salivating at the prospect of taking on Holland's webhead, before he's sent back home in the subsequent post-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Conversation around a potential Venom/Spider-Man movie has always been murky due to the rights issues between Marvel and Sony. While Sony does have the rights to Spider-Man and Spider-Man adjacent characters, they do allow for Marvel Studios to use Spider-Man in MCU movies. However, although Spider-Man villains such as Venom, Kraven, Morbius, and Vulture have all appeared in SSU (Sony's Spider-Man Universe) movies, Spider-Man himself has never appeared in any of those movies. There have been teases of a Sinister Six team up in the SSU, particularly when Michael Keaton's Vulture somehow appears in Morbius' (Jared Leto) universe and proposes that "a bunch of guys like them should team up and do some good." This is seemingly an issue that only Spider-Man could deal with, but only time will tell if he will appear in the SSU, and which Spider-Man it will be.

Who Else Stars in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?

Starring alongside Hardy in Venom: The Last Dance is Ted Lasso veteran Juno Temple, who is known for playing Keely Jones in the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series. Venom 3 has also tapped an MCU star in Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays Baron Mordo in both Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rhys Ifans, who played Curt Connors/Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and also plays Otto Hightower in House of the Dragon, will also star in Venom: The Last Dance, along with Stephen Graham.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25.

