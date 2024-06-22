It almost goes without saying that Tom Hardy is one of the best actors working today. Ever since breaking out in a small role in Ridley Scott’s brutal modern war epic Black Hawk Down, Hardy has been drawn towards ambitious projects from highly respected filmmakers. Hardy is known for radically reshaping his body and playing intense characters caught in dangerous positions. However, Hardy’s voice has also become a subject of fascination for many of his fans.

It always seems that the Oscar nominee will try out a different accent or speaking pattern in order to make his performances feel fresh. It’s admirable that Hardy takes so many risks as an actor, as doing a different voice is an easy way for someone to be ridiculed online. While Hardy has appeared in a few bad movies like This Means War and Star Trek: Nemesis, he generally gives a memorable performance in whatever project he commits himself to, and a large reason behind that is his chameleonic voice. These are the best Tom Hardy voices, many of which have become almost as famous as the movies they appear in.

10 ‘Locke’ (2014)

Directed by Steven Knight

Locke is one of the most singular roles of Hardy’s career, as he is the only actor on screen for the entire runtime. Steven Knight’s extraordinary drama stars Hardy as the construction manager Ivan Locke, who is forced to admit his infidelities to his wife (Olivia Colman) and son (Tom Holland) on his drive home from work, which becomes increasingly stressful.

Hardy captures the mannerisms of an English everyman who becomes burdened by the poor decisions he made during a stressful period of his life. It’s to Hardy’s credit that Locke succeeds as a compelling drama about dysfunctional families, even though it's entirely set within the confines of a car. Locke doesn't try to deny its main character’s flaws or apologize for his actions, but Hardy gives a performance that is so raw and authentic that it’s hard not to at least sympathize with him a little bit. Only an actor of Hardy’s talent could pull off such a unique challenge.

9 ‘Lawless’ (2012)

Directed by John Hillcoat

Lawless is a steamy historical drama that stars Hardy, Shia Labeouf, and Jason Clarke as brothers who start a bootlegging business in Virginia during the Depression era when prohibition is in full force. Hardy does a strange Virginian accent up until the point in which his character’s throat is sliced, forcing him to make a series of incoherent grumbles. It’s a performance that could have been laughable, but Hardy succeeds in showing a more sensitive side of masculinity.

The strange accent choice didn’t harm the film’s appeal, as Lawless received much praise at the highly prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2012. It’s one of the rare films that shows Hardy’s talents as a romantic lead, as he has an engaging relationship with Jessica Chastain’s character, which makes the final act more emotional.

8 ‘Legend’ (2015)

Directed by Brian Helgeland

Legend just may be the single bravest performance of Hardy’s career, as he had to play two completely different characters who interacted with each other on screen. The film is based on the incredible true story of the brothers Ronald and Reggie Kray, who dominated the London underworld in the 1960s. While Ronald is a charismatic family man and smooth operator, Reggie is a brutal force of nature.

Through his vocal performance, Hardy makes both characters feel distinct. He somehow manages to have chemistry with himself as Ronald and Reggie bicker and brawl throughout their adventures. It’s the type of performance that single-handedly makes the film more engaging. In fact, if Hardy weren’t doing as many challenging things with his voice, demeanor, and overall performance, Legend would be no different from any other crime thriller about the mafia.

7 ‘The Drop’ (2014)

Directed by Michaël R. Roskam

The Drop is best remembered as the final film of the great James Gandolfini, who proved he could play a gangster who was very different from Tony on The Sopranos. Gandolfini stars as the shady bar owner Marv, while Hardy plays the role of his cousin Bob, who is trying to avoid returning to the criminal world. Hardy pulls off an impressively accurate New York accent that never feels distracting within the film’s realistic approach to crime.

The Drop stands out amidst Hardy’s filmography because of how slowly paced and intimate it is. A majority of the film centers on a relationship that Bob forms with the woman Nadia (Noomi Rapace), who inspires him to reflect upon his life’s work. Hardy’s strong vocal performance ensures that The Drop feels like a slice-of-life drama that doesn’t resort to perpetrating cliches.

6 ‘Dunkirk’ (2017)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Given that the two have formed a successful working relationship together, it's not surprising that Hardy popped up in Christopher Nolan’s epic World War II thriller Dunkirk, which just may be the most intense film of his career. Unlike other war films, Dunkirk tells its story in three distinct timelines focused on the air, water, and land areas of combat.

Hardy co-stars as a fighter pilot whose voice is muffled for the entire film. His lines are intelligible but detached; instead, his eyes do the heavy lifting, communicating what his words don't. Even though he is one of the main characters, he never interacts with any of the other actors on screen. Hardy’s storyline is one of the most emotional in Dunkirk, as the pilot is truly risking his life to ensure that the soldiers can safely escape from the beach. The final shot of Hardy standing after his ship doesn’t even need words to be emotional.

5 ‘Bronson’ (2008)

Directed by Nicholas Winding Refn

Easily one of the most underrated crime films of the 2000s, Bronson features one of Hardy’s most hauntingly energetic performances. Nicholas Winding Refn’s prison drama stars Hardy as the brutal prisoner Charles Bronson, who was locked up in England for decades. As he copes with his confinement, Bronson adopts many different personalities, allowing Hardy to add a wide array of unusual voices. His tone is surprisingly soft, flamboyant, fascinating, peculiar, and unnerving all at once.

Hardy is essential in adding a touch of dark comedy to Bronson, which makes it an even more strange and entertaining experience. A role like Charles Bronson required complete commitment from an actor, and Hardy offered no less than his best. Bronson was the role that truly put Hardy on the map, proving that he could do anything and everything within his power to make a film more interesting.

4 ‘The Bikeriders’ (2024)

Directed by Jeff Nichols

Hardy’s latest film is already shaping up to be one of his best. The Bikeriders is a terrific throwback to classic anti-establishment films like Rebel Without A Cause and Easy Rider. At times, it even feels like Hardy is modeling his voice after James Dean or Jack Nicholson. Hardy stars as Johnny, the brash leader of the Vandals MC motorcycle club in Illinois in the 1960s.

Hardy adopts a strong Chicago accent that shows Johnny’s humble origins; after the club gets implicated in a series of crimes committed by the mob, Johnny considers passing leadership over to his protege Benny (Austin Butler). The acclaimed actor gives a surprisingly authentic and emotional performance in The Bikeriders, making it easy to forget that he’s not actually from Chicago. The Bikeriders’ bittersweet ending is bound to get audiences talking, as Hardy helps Jeff Nichols’ historical fable conclude on a powerful note.

3 ‘The Revenant’ (2015)

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu

Based on a highly disturbing true story that was later adapted into a novel, The Revenant is one of the greatest revenge films ever made. Hardy stars as the selfish tracker John Fitzgerald, who flees from justice after brutally murdering the son of his former ally Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio). Hardy’s voice reflects Fitzgerald’s ambiguous origins, as his accent combines the influence of Philadelphia and Southern influences.

Even if Fitzgerald never gives a complete portrayal of his backstory, Hardy crafts one of the most detestable villainous performances in recent memory. Fitzgerald isn’t just ruthless but a lazy coward who would sell out anyone else in order to save his skin. Hardy’s scariness makes The Revenant’s brutal ending even more satisfying; it also earned Hardy his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

2 ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Hardy was facing an uphill battle when he was cast as the titular hero in Mad Max: Fury Road, as generations of fans already associated Mel Gibson with the role of the enigmatic drifter in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic action franchise. However, Hardy gives a dynamic performance that adds new layers to the character of Max, who teams up with the Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to rescue a group of enslaved women.

Hardy and Theron may have feuded on set, but the result was one of the greatest action films ever made. As with Gibson’s role in the previous trilogy, Hardy doesn’t have a whole lot of lines as Max, as he doesn’t seem interested in sharing any details about his past, which somehow makes him an ever cooler character. Hardy's voice in the film is gruff, muffled, coarse, and somewhat detached, to the point where many fans think it's dubbed over. However, this approach works great for a character like Max, who's hardened every part of his being, even his voice.

1 ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

Hardy was under enormous pressure when he was cast as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, as Heath Ledger’s generation-defining take on the Joker in The Dark Knight was instantly considered among the great movie villains of all time. Hardy's Bane might seem like all brawn and no brains, but he's the perfect combination of both.

He proves to be a more than capable warrior when he literally breaks Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) and holds Gotham City hostage. He's also far more intelligent than he initially appears to be. In a storyline that somewhat mirrors the French Revolution in A Tale of Two Cities, Bane aims to break the spirit of Gotham by unleashing the city’s prisoners to seize the upper class. Hardy brings a unique menace to Bane through his muddled voice, as he wears a mask that makes his lines somewhat unintelligible. It might seem a tad overdone, but the theatricality that Hardy brings to Bane's voice and demeanor makes him more engaging.

