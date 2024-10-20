Tom Hardy has established himself as one of the most recognizable action stars in Hollywood today. He's been Batman's most physically imposing opponent as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, he's been the Road Warrior himself in Mad Max: Fury Road, and he's been Sony's surprise star with a trilogy of Venom films under his belt. It's no question that Hardy is able to portray a rough-around-the-edges character with dynamic physicality, ultimately able to balance the imposing nature of these characters with unique traits that make them multidimensional rather than one-note. But before becoming such a franchise juggernaut, Hardy showcased his action skills in Warrior, a highly underrated martial arts film that combines familial melodrama with heart-racing MMA action.

'Warrior' Combines Heartfelt Family Drama with MMA Action

Directed by Gavin O'Connor, Warrior follows the intertwined story of two estranged brothers as they unknowingly enter the same mixed martial arts tournament for a $5 million prize; however, the two must grapple with the demons of their pasts as they fight to improve their futures. Joel Edgerton plays Brendan Conlon, the older of the brothers, who works as a high school physics teacher. After being forced to mortgage his house in order to pay for his daughter's surgery, Brendan returns to his roots as an MMA fighter, entering fights to bolster his income. Hardy portrays the younger brother, Tommy, a somber US Marine who enters the MMA tournament to win the prize for the widow of his deceased friend from the military. To prepare for the tournament, Tommy enlists the help of his father, Paddy (Nick Nolte), though their tenuous relationship proves to be another challenge in its own right.

Though Warrior is an exceptionally choreographed and filmed martial arts film, at its core, it's an emotionally driven drama about confronting family trauma, about fighting through those hardships in order to strengthen the bonds that tie them together. Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton play brothers that are perfect foils for one another; where Tommy is bitter and angry, Brendan is positive and relatable. Even their fighting styles reflect their character differences, as the more resentful Tommy is characterized by his vicious and brutal martial arts style, whereas Brendan is more of an underdog who relies on grappling and submission. Despite having different personal challenges right in front of them, the character drama is ultimately rooted in their family's fraught past. As the two contend with one another, they also confront their relationship with their father. Nick Nolte's performance as Paddy Conlon was also a standout in the film, earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Tom Hardy's Physicality is on Another Level in 'Warrior'

Though the heart of the film is ultimately about the two brothers, Warrior nonetheless stands out for its push to make its martial arts setting come across as authentic. The movie even features appearances from MMA fighters, like Nate Marquardt and Anthony Johnson, as well as professional wrestler Kurt Angle. But despite the wealth of physical talent in the film, it's Tom Hardy who truly exceeded expectations in this role. While it's easy to think of Tom Hardy as a certified action star these days, there was a time before the British actor was known for his physically imposing characters. Though he had done some action before, such as in Christopher Nolan's Inception, Hardy wasn't widely recognized as a brooding juggernaut until his portrayal of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises. Over a decade since Warrior's release, Hardy continues to be one of the most successful and entertaining actors in the industry, capable of portraying some of the most kinetic and fluid aciton, all the while exuding his signature gritty charm.

