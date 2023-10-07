From superhero epics to emotional period dramas, Tom Hiddleston has built a repertoire of impressive performances over the last two decades. Though most famously known for his role as Loki - the Norse God of Mischief - in the MCU, the English actor has dazzled in a range of roles that span across the stage and screen.

But where his movies often become global-hits, and garner great critical acclaim, this shouldn't overshadow his contributions to television. From thrilling spy stories to expanding the lore of his superhero character, each TV program is imbued with great drama, action and humor, as he portrays incredibly complex beings. Indeed, now that Loki season 2 coming out soon, it only feels appropriate to look back at Hiddleston's greatest hits on the silver screen.

6 'The Essex Serpent' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 75%

Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes), a new widow, relocates to Essex in order to investigate reports of a mythical creature returning to the area. There, she befriends the local Reverend (Hiddleston) and the two forge a bond over discussions of science and skepticism.

Hiddleston is no stranger to historical dramas, nor is he a novice to mysterious mythologies. That being said, The Essex Serpent is a wondrous amalgamation of both. Showcasing a new side to Hiddleston's filmography, he finally shines not as a tortured and tormented man, but as loving and kind husband and father. Of course, Will is not a perfect character. Just like any human, he experiences temptation and makes dire mistakes. The difference is that he genuinely repents and reflects.

5 'Wallander' (2008-2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

Kurt Wallander (Kenneth Branagh), a detective and police inspector based in a small Swedish town, struggles to balance his battles against crime, with his family life.

Portraying Magnus Martinsson, the junior counterpart to Wallander's investigative team, Hiddleston shows his early prowess in the gripping British crime drama. As the enthusiastic youngster, Martinsson not only utilizes his intelligence and bravery, but he also becomes the source of levity for the team. Where this may be one of Hiddleston's early roles, it definitely sets up his future career since working with Branagh opened doors to his eventual casting in Thor.

4 'The Night Manager' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Jonathan Pine (Hiddleston) - a former British soldier now turned night manager of a luxury hotel in Cairo - finds himself recruited by British intelligence to infiltrate the inner-circle of a notorious arms dealer.

As a great spy thriller, based on the beloved John Le Carré novels, The Night Managerlived up to expectations by consistently keeping viewers at the edge of their seat. For Hiddleston, in particular, the role of Pine was hugely rewarding as it not only earned him a Golden Globe Award, but it also gave fans a taste of what could've been had he taken on a Bond-esque role. More spy thrillers for Hiddleston please.

3 'Loki' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki is quickly captured and taken to the Time Variants Association after stealing, and escaping with, the Tesseract. There, the God of Mischief soon learns that universe is a lot bigger than he expected.

Loki's unexpected death in Avengers: Infinity Warwas incredibly heartbreaking for many fans. Thankfully, his multiversal variant's escape gave his character a new breath of life. Exploring new arcs, new relationships, and new worlds that had never been discovered before - Loki not only revitalized the tropes of redemption narratives, but also the MCU itself. Therefore, as much as we love the stories that highlight the brotherhood of the Asgard Princes, it's nice to see how Loki evolves without Thor.

2 'What If...?' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Exploring the multiverse of the MCU, each episode follows alternative timelines of stories that would've happened had major moments of the films occurred differently.

Of all the episodes of the series, "What If... Thor Were an Only Child" was easily the most fun of the bunch - ignoring the plot-twist ending of course. But with a silly premise that included party-head Thor, rom-com meet cutes, and slapstick humor, the greatest part was seeing Loki and Thor's relationship without any rivalry and deep-seated resentment. In fact, portraying Loki in his chipper full Frost-Giant form must've been a treat for Hiddleston to do.

1 'The Hollow Crown' (2012-2016)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%

A miniseries adaptation of Shakespeare's famed plays, The Hollow Crown follows the stories of Richard II, Henry IV and Henry V. Altogether, these kings learn to comprehend the struggles of power, family, betrayal and loss.

Having been long proud of his theatrical background, it's no surprise that Hiddleston was able to quickly captivate viewers in his portrayal of King Henry V. Showcasing his growth from young Prince to commanding King, Hiddleston's screen presence is praiseworthy as he packs in great intensity and nuance into his evolving character. Indeed, Hiddleston especially shines when acting opposite his brillant cast mates, such as highly revered actors like Jeremy Irons.

