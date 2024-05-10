The Big Picture Tom Hiddleston confirmed to play Sir Edmund Hillary in upcoming movie Tenzing as part of a star-studded cast.

Filmmaker Jennifer Peedom to retell Sherpa Tenzing Norgay's story after directing the acclaimed documentary Sherpa.

Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary defied odds to summit Mount Everest in 1953.

British actor Tom Hiddleston, known for television series Loki and The Night Manager, has been confirmed to play Sir Edmund Hillary in upcoming movie Tenzing. According to Deadline, Oscar-winning indie production company See-Saw Films’ feature will depict the life of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay, a climber who summited Mount Everest in 1953 with New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary. Tenzing is already building a star-studded cast, with four-time Oscar-nominee Willem Dafoe pegged to play Colonel John Hunt, Tenzing and Hillary’s English expedition leader. A search is currently underway to find an actor for the eponymous leading role of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay.

Filmmaker Jennifer Peedom, known for documentaries River and Mountain, acquired the exclusive rights to retelling Sherpa Tenzing’s inspirational story after directing 2015’s Sherpa. Sherpa followed Mount Everest’s Sherpa community in the wake of an avalanche on April 18 2014, which tragically killed 16 of their group’s members. Peedom was given the rights to tell Tenzing’s story by the Sherpa’s family members, having already built a strong bond with members of their community. Sherpa recieved a score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who Was Sherpa Tenzing Norgay?

Image via Apple TV+

Tenzing Norgay was born in Tibet in 1914, and first attempted to climb Mount Everest at the age of 19 in 1935, as a part of mountaineer Eric Shipton’s expedition. Tenzing and New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary were both outsiders to 1953’s predominantly British expedition to the summit, yet defied all odds as they reached the top of the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. Speaking on the project, Peedom said:

“I could not be more thrilled to be bringing Tenzing Norgay’s story to the screen. I’ve been working towards this film my whole career, and I’m incredibly grateful to Tenzing’s family for entrusting me with it. I am excited to work with See-Saw Films and our amazing cast to bring this story to life. Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe are two of the most generous and talented actors in the business, so pairing them with our brilliant Himalayan cast is going to be electric.”

Written by Oscar-nominated Luke Davies, known for projects such as Lion and Beautiful Boy, the film can be expected to incorporate Peedom’s signature grand landscapes and intimate examinations of her subjects. Tenzing is expected to be a popular project at next week’s Cannes market with Rocket Science launching sales. The film is being tentatively lined up for spring 2025.

Sherpa is available to purchase on Blu-ray, DVD and digital streaming platforms. Hiddleston can be seen in Loki streaming now on Disney+.

Loki Loki, the God of Mischief, steps out of his brother's shadow to embark on an adventure that takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame." Release Date June 9, 2021 Cast Tom Hiddleston , Owen Wilson , Gugu Mbatha-Raw , Richard E. Grant Main Genre Superhero Seasons 2 Studio Disney+ Franchise Marvel

Watch on Disney+