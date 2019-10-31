Tom Hiddleston Dressed as Daredevil and Charlie Cox Dressed as Loki for Halloween

0

If you think your Halloween costume was cool, wait until you see what Marvel alums Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox chose for their get-ups. The actors are currently appearing together on Broadway in the play Betrayal, and last night when they went to meet fans by the door, they dressed up in their Halloween costumes. What did they choose, you ask? Well Marvel characters of course. But with a twist!

Hiddleston dressed up as Daredevil, the character Cox played for three seasons on the Marvel Netflix series Daredevil, and Cox donned a massive helmet to fill the role of Loki, the character Hiddleston has portrayed in the MCU since the first ThorLoki and will reprise in the Disney+ series .

The photos are an absolute delight, made all the more adorable by the fact that Hiddleston has the biggest grin on his face the whole time. Clearly he had fun swapping roles for a bit, and indeed Hiddleston’s first audition for the MCU wasn’t for Loki at all—it was for the role of Thor. Thor director Kenneth Branagh didn’t think Hiddleston was quite right for the God of Thunder, but was so impressed with the actor he cast him as Loki instead.

Cox, meanwhile, has basically put his Marvel tenure behind him as the Netflix series Daredevil was cancelled after three seasons on Netflix. Indeed, all the Marvel Netflix shows were cancelled in what we now know was a bit of house cleaning being done by the newly restructured Marvel TV, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige gaining greater oversight over the TV realm of Marvel with his new role as Chief Creative Officer.

But enough about business. Join in on the Halloween festivities by checking out the images of Hiddleston and Cox in costume below.

NY: The Broadway Cast Of "Betrayal" Celebrates Halloween Pics from Getty Images pic.twitter.com/JuoBshHXck — Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) October 31, 2019