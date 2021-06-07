With director Kate Herron’s Loki getting ready to start streaming on Disney+ later this week, the other day I landed an exclusive interview with Tom Hiddleston to talk about the Marvel series. As most of you know from the trailers, Loki takes place after the God of Mischief has stolen the Tesseract (again) due to the events of Avengers: Endgame, and an alternate version of the character is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority to give him a choice: either be erased from existence, or help fix the timeline. In addition to Hiddleston, the show co-stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

During the interview, Hiddleston talked about how Kenneth Branagh changed his life by casting him as Loki, whether Loki will ever get a love interest, some of the people that don’t get enough credit for helping to make a series like Loki, if he has plans to direct, his favorite London theater to perform in, and more. In addition, we talked about the chances of a Loki Season 2.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Loki' Confirmed as Gender Fluid in Disney Plus Featurette, Will Lady Loki Show Up?

Finally, I was able to watch the first two episodes of Loki before doing interviews and am happy to report they’re fantastic. Obviously Hiddleston is still perfect in the role, but what I loved most about the series is the way the series is expanding the MCU in a new direction and setting up what’s to come in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness regarding the multiverse. Trust me, if you’re a fan of the MCU and Loki, you’re going to love these episodes.

Loki will premiere the first of its six episodes June 9 on Disney+. Check out what Hiddleston had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Tom Hiddleston:

Does he still send thank you cards to Kenneth Branagh for changing his life?

Does he see himself directing in the future?

Does he have a favorite theater to perform in?

If he could go back in time and do another performance of any previous production he’s done on stage, what would he do and why?

Whether Loki will get a love interest?

Did he have a good enough time making Loki that he’d like to do a second season?

Talks about some of the people that deserve credit for making Loki.

Image via Marvel Studios

