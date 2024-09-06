Tom Hiddleston sat down with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at the Toronto International Film Festival talking about his upcoming film The Life of Chuck. Hiddleston stars in the horror alongside Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) and David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad). Hiddleston plays the title character, Chuck Krantz, in the film based on the Stephen King short story. While talking about the upcoming horror, Collider also got to ask Hiddleston about one of, if not his most well-known roles as the God of Mischief, Loki, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hiddleston played Loki in several Marvel projects including the first three Thor films alongside Chris Hemsworth.

Loki also got his own Disney+ show for two seasons, the latest of which aired last year.. The show gave fans a proper introduction to the Time Variance Authority or the TVA. The TVA was most recently seen in the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. As far as fans (and possibly Hiddleston himself), the Loki series ends with the two seasons. The series was the first (and currently only) of the 2021 Disney+ shows (WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki) to even get a second season.

Nemiroff asked Hiddleston about the end of the series, and which part of it helped give him a sense of closure, but also asked what he'd like to do, given the chance to return for Season 3. "[W]here we ended at the end of Season 2 of Loki, I really feel like the spiritual confrontation was complete," Hiddleston explains. "[Loki] understood through the gift of his connections with Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and his friends at the TVA that sometimes purpose is more burden than glory, and he gives himself for his friends."

Loki Confronts Himself as An Antihero

When creating the television show Loki, Hiddleston says, "we knew we were going to do something different and something separate from everything else I had done before that, and that was very exciting," Hiddleston explains. "[B]ut also with great respect for those things that had come before, the three Thor movies and the Avengers movies that I was in. We were creating this world of the TVA, an institution that claims to govern the order of time, and we knew we wanted to confront this antihero with himself." The Loki seen in the Disney+ show, is a variant of the Loki captured at the end of the first Avengers movie. Instead of being taken back to Asgard for his punishment, he gets a hold of the Tesseract and disappears (thanks to actions in Avengers: Endgame.)

"The whole 12 episodes, or two seasons, our theme was going to be identity and self-discovery, and taking that kind of iconic line from Avengers — “I'm Loki of Asgard. I'm burdened with glorious purpose,” — and investigating that." Hiddleston had a chance, essentially, to go back in time, to the mindset that an Avengers era Loki would still be in, rather than working with how he's changed over the course of the Thor films. Loki is also almost immediately confronted with his own mortality, seeing his death at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. "What is purpose, and is it possible to redefine, reinvestigate, rediscover, or reinvent his sense of purpose?"

Through the journey Loki takes over the course of the series, Hiddleston says "there's a kind of closure, and the broken soul that he started with in the very first Thor movie is healed because he's always been a character who doesn't belong, and finally, he finds a place to belong, and people to belong to. So, I felt very happy with the conclusion of that." With that being said, if the series gets an additional season, Hiddleston says the sky is the limit with possibilities of Loki as a character. "He’s a character who's been around for almost 3,000 years," Hiddleston explains. "[A]nd he represents unpredictability, boundary-crossing, disruption, and the question mark. So I feel like if I ever got a chance to play the character again, there are 1,000 things I haven't done. He’s constantly changing, as are we all."

You can watch Loki now on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more from the Toronto International Film Festival, and thank you to our sponsor, Range Rover.

