Here’s an on-screen duo we did not know we wanted but certainly needed – Mark Hamill and Tom Hiddleston are uniting for the new Stephen King adaptation, The Life Of Chuck, Deadline has reported. The feature will be directed by Mike Flanagan, who is also scripting and producing. The script was completed before the ongoing WGA strike with the Loki star set in the titular role and Hamill joining in the role of Albie.

The feature will draw tonally from King’s other features like The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile. The Life of Chuck is a three-part story told in reverse in King’s 2020 anthology If It Bleeds. The story begins with Charles Krantz aka Chuck’s death from a brain tumor at 39 and ends with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house bringing the whole haunted tale together.

Given Chuck's love for dancing in the book, we can expect Hiddleston to learn a few dance numbers for this feature. And one can expect a mind-bending, captivating nonlinear story. The feature brings Flanagan back to King’s adaptations, something he’s well versed with having made Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game both of which managed to impress the audience and the critics worldwide. With talents involved the feature is set to be another gripping tale that is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Where Have You Seen The Life of Chuck Cast Before?

Marvel star Hiddleston is best known to play Norse god Loki in the MCU. From being the villain of the first Avengers to being the catalyst of the multiverse, he’s come a long way. He’ll be next seen in Loki Season 2 which is highly anticipated to release sometime this year. His other credits include The Night Manager opposite Hugh Laurie, The Hollow Crown, and White Stork among others.

Hamill is perhaps best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies. He then went on to reprise the fan favorite character in the second season of The Mandalorian and the maiden season of The Book of Boba Fett. He’ll be next seen in the upcoming movie The Machine opposite comedian Bert Kreischer and Netflix’s House Of Usher which is expected to air later this year. Currently, no release date has been set for the feature, but stay tuned to Collider for updates on the project.