Tom Hiddleston to Star in a New Limited Netflix Thriller Series ‘White Stork’

Tom Hiddleston, everyone’s favorite gangly British villain, will be starring in the 10-episode limited series White Stork for Netflix, from the producers of the recent hit Sex Education. Described as a political thriller, Hiddleston will play a politician named James Cooper whose career in parliament is threatened by a vetting process that uncovers a series of dangerous secrets about his past.

As reported by Variety, the series was created and written by Jericho’s Chris Dunlop, who also serves as an executive producer. Kristoffer Nyholm, who directed the first half of the Tom Hardy series Taboo, will direct. White Stork was originally in development with AMC under the title Spadehead, and will be the first project Hiddleston has done since 2017’s Kong: Skull Island that isn’t animated or connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hiddleston’s schedule has remained pretty full since his breakout performance as Thor’s scheming brother Loki, a role he will reprise once again for the eponymous Disney+ series, which will hit the streaming service in 2021. There’s no release date yet for White Stork, but it seems likely that the series will drop on Netflix sometime next year as well.

Production company Eleven scored a big win with Sex Education, which recently aired its second season. With Hiddleston in the lead role, White Stork looks poised to become a similar hit. Playing duplicitous characters with dark backstories is familiar territory for the actor, and it’s undeniably fun to watch him lay on the devious charm. For more on Hiddleston, check out the Super Bowl trailer for the upcoming slate of Marvel Disney+ shows, including Loki.