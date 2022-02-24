Even though we are almost 2 full months into 2022, most moviegoers are still getting over the incredible nerdy high that was Spider-Man: No Way Home. While it is still crushing it at the box office, Sony Pictures finally announced the highly anticipated Blu-ray release of the superhero epic this morning, and now they have released a new video highlighting what to expect from the special features.

The 50-second video starts off by showing fans a glimpse of how they pulled off the Zendaya and Tom Holland bridge jumping stunt before teasing that this release will have over 80 minutes of behind-the-scenes extras. This includes 20 minutes of Peter 2 and Peter 3 in the special features. Yes, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield! While the studio has released official images of the 3 Spider-Men together since the film’s release back in December, this is the first time we have seen Sony openly talk about this wall crawling trio. In the video we see multiple behind-the-scenes photo shoots featuring Holland, Maguire, and Garfield which is sure to get any comic book fan’s spider sense tingling.

Holland called the entire experience “the highlight of my career” and the looks we get of the 3 appear to be from the shoot where these popular Spider-Men recreated the Spidey doppelgänger finger pointing meme from the 1967 animated series which was released earlier today to announce the home media release dates for the film.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Finally Gets 4K/Blu-ray Release Date

The video continues with all 3 of the web slingers having the time of their lives in-between takes and Garfield stated, “me and Tobey arrived and all of their arms were just open”. The sneak peek then goes into some various Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the film like Electro’s electricity around his head making his classic mask from the comics, the Rogers: The Musical Broadway billboard from the Hawkeye series in the background of various New York shots, and the half Spider-Man/Peter Parker head on the monitor in Time Square recreating how Peter’s spider sense was depicted in the early comics.

In the final part of the teaser, it focuses on the various outtakes from the film which, in a project this big, you have to imagine there was a lot. We see Holland hilariously mess up one of his superhero landings and try to coolly play it off, Alfred Molina is seen dancing and up to his usual behind-the-scenes antics, Maguire and Garfield are having the time of their lives goofing off on set, and of course there is non-stop laughter from the entire cast.

Producer Kevin Feige ends everything off by saying,“ I had butterflies with Tobey and Andrew hoping they would sign” and, with a quick epic montage which includes the emotional final shot of Holland’s Spider-Man in his classic outfit, the rest as we all know by now is history.

This short teaser video, no matter how many times you watch it, just sends chills down your spine. No Way Home has been out for over 2 months and somehow this great Fantasy we are all currently living in still does not seem real. It is also just entertaining to see Sony finally having fun with all the fans after over a year of keeping the worst kept secret in Hollywood history. Whether it is seeing Molina, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Foxx all back in their costumes endlessly smiling like they are 12 years old again or seeing the love from all the Spider-Men, this video reminds us how special this film truly is. Not only did it help re-justify the theatrical release, it gave something for everyone to come together and love. You can see the full special features preview down below, and you can pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home on Sony’s website which releases on Digital on March 22, 2022, and on 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray on April 12, 2022.

‘Star Trek 4’ Announcement Reportedly Surprised Its Stars as Much as the Fans Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Simon Pegg all reportedly had no idea.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email