Tom Holland insisted in a new interview with BBC Radio 1 that actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield won’t be joining him in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he also fueled rumors by revealing that the three Spider-Man stars are in a WhatsApp group together.

Holland said that because only three actors are in the "unique" position of having played the Marvel superhero on the big screen, it can be "quite an alienating experience." Over the past few years, he said, he has developed friendships with both Maguire and Garfield, who have also played Spider-Man in earlier film series. He told the interviewer:

“It’s an interesting thing, because, when you play Spider-Man, there’s only three people to have done it on the big screen. And it’s quite an alienating experience. I have my friendships and my relationships with people that I can express my concerns and talk about my problems, and that sort of stuff. But there’s nothing quite like doing it with someone who has donned the suit. And for me, I don’t know Andrew that well, but I saw him at this party and I thought I have to go and say hello. We’ve shared something that so few people have shared. And it’s interesting, we went out to another party after that and I actually bumped into Tobey, only 20 minutes later. Over the last few years, we’ve kind of been getting closer, because we’ve realized that we share something that only us three people share.”

When the interviewer joked that they should have a WhatsApp group, Holland said, “We actually do have a WhatsApp group. I don’t know how it got set up, but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant a while ago, and I took his number." He jokingly admitted that he "set it up," and said that he's the only one who has been keeping the group alive. Holland once again emphasized, as he has been for weeks, that neither Garfield nor Maguire are in the new Spider-Man film. But he said that he would love to work with them one day.

The actor has been playing Spider-Man since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. He has since appeared in two Avengers films—Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame—and two solo Spider-Man movies—Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Maguire was the first actor to play the character on the big screen. He starred in the original Spider-Man trilogy, directed by Sam Raimi. Garfield followed with two films—The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. It has long been rumored that all three actors will unite on screen in No Way Home, which opens the doors to the multiverse.

The new Spidey movie is slated for a December 17 release. You can watch the interview here:

