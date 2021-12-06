One of the unsolved mysteries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concerns the current owners of the Avengers Tower, the former home of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. While many fans speculate who might use the tower in the future, and for what ends, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland already knows the answer, even though he refuses to share it.

During an interview for ComicBook, Holland was asked if he knew the fate of the former Avengers Tower. At first, the star wondered seemed confused by the question. However, after a couple of seconds, Holland shouted, with eyes wide open: “I do know who bought Avengers Tower!” Holland co-star Zendaya, who plays MJ in the MCU, covered his mouth to stop him from spilling out the secret. Unfortunately, the damage is already done because now we’ll go back to wondering who owns the building and why the answer is being kept under wraps.

The Avengers’ first base of operations belonged to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) until it got refurbished to home Earth’s defenders after aliens invaded New York during the events of 2012’s The Avengers. After that, the tower would show up in several Marvel movies until it got sold to a mysterious buyer in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. The whole story of Homecoming revolves around the Vulture (Michael Keaton) trying to steal Avengers’ tech while Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) emptied the Tower. Marvel never addressed the Avenger Tower’s owner again until recently, when the sale was brought up by Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in the Hawkeye series.

While chances are the new owner of the Avengers Tower is just another easter-egg in the MCU, the fact Holland knows about it and has to keep a secret indicates that the answer is a surprise for fans. However, we cannot know when the secret will be revealed. Maybe we’ll learn more about the Avengers Tower deal in Hawkeye, the last place where the deal was mentioned. Or perhaps it’s related somehow to the next Spider-Man movie.

Holland will be back as the Web Crawler this month in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie will destroy the barriers of the Multiverse when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is enlisted to erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU. Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and, as recently revealed, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. All these villains come from previous iterations of the Web Crawler, exactly one bad guy for each pre-MCU film — three starring Tobey Maguire as the titular hero, and the other two led by Andrew Garfield.

No Way Home also sees the return of Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Angourie Rice as Betty Brant. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters this December 17. As for Hawkeye, new episodes come to Disney+ every Wednesday. Check ComicBook’s full interview below.

