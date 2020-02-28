Tom Holland Says He’s Had Conversations about a ‘Back to the Future’ Reboot

The way you know that there’s never going to be a Back to the Future reboot any time in the near future is that Universal would have rebooted it by now if they could. This isn’t a case of “Oh, we haven’t found the right take yet.” They literally haven’t even hired a writer or a producer or anything that would reboot the classic time-travel adventure trilogy. But that doesn’t mean they can’t talk about it with people.

Tom Holland was recently put into a Back to the Future deepfake with Robert Downey Jr., and he was asked about it during an interview with BBC Radio 1 [via ScreenRant]. Holland replied:

I’d be lying if I said there hadn’t been conversations in the past about doing some sort of remake, but that film is the most perfect film- or one of the most perfect films, one that could never be made better. That said, if [Robert Downey Jr.] and I could just shoot that one scene that they remade for fun – he could pay for it cause he’s got loads of money – I would do it for my fee and we could remake that scene. I think we owe it to deep fake because they did such a good job. … I think I’m gonna speak to Robert and see if we can try to recreate something for deep fake.

Here’s the thing, I fully believe Holland maybe had a conversation with someone at Universal or some producer about a remake of Back to the Future where he’s in the Marty McFly role. But anyone is allowed to talk about remaking Back to the Future. Here what original director Robert Zemeckis had to say about the prospect of another Back to the Future to The Telegraph [via Vanity Fair] back in 2015:

“Oh, God no,” he said. Fortunately, Zemeckis and his writing partner Bob Gale have the rights to the original trilogy and the final word on whether or not Hollywood can take the McFly saga for another spin. Zemeckis went on to say, “That can’t happen until both Bob and I are dead. And then I’m sure they’ll do it, unless there’s a way our estates can stop it.”

So there you have it. Tom Holland will just have to live with being Spider-Man and possibly Nathan Drake if Uncharted ever happens, but Marty McFly remains off limits.