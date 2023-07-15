Tom Holland has quickly become one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors in recent years, thanks in no small part to his breakout role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Holland has proven himself to be much more than just a superhero, showcasing his range and talent in a variety of different films.

From indie dramas to big-budget blockbusters, Holland has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of acting. Whether you're a die-hard fan of Holland or simply looking for some great movies to add to your watch list, his films offer something for everyone.

10 'The Impossible' (2012)

Image via Warner Bros.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 81%

In the aftermath of one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history, The Impossible takes viewers on a gripping journey of survival and resilience. Set against the backdrop of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the story revolves around a family vacationing in Thailand torn apart by the overwhelming force of nature.

While Holland is a household name today, his big-screen debut came in the form of The Impossible, where he starred alongside Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor. Despite being only fourteen at the time, Holland held his own against his more experienced co-stars and delivered a memorable performance as Lucas, the family's oldest son.

9 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

In the blockbuster film Avengers: Infinity War, the greatest threat to humanity and the entire universe emerges as Thanos, a powerful and sinister being obsessed with obtaining all six Infinity Stones. He becomes unstoppable as he gathers these stones, each possessing unimaginable powers. The fate of the universe hangs in the balance as Earth's mightiest heroes - Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Spider-Man, and countless others - unite to face their most formidable enemy yet.

Holland's Spider-Man was on a school coach nearby when the Black Order arrived in New York, and it only needed Ned to provide a distraction so he could slip out an emergency window and join the fateful battle. While not as successful as its sequel, Avengers: Infinity War was one of Holland's most successful films.

8 'The Lost City of Z' (2016)

Image via Amazon Studios

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%

Based on David Grann's book of the same name, The Lost City of Z is an epic adventure film based on the real-life exploits of British explorer Percy Fawcett (Charlie Hunnam). Set in the early 20th century, it follows Fawcett as he ventures deep into the Amazon rainforest, searching for an ancient civilization rumored to be hidden within its uncharted territories.

Fueled by his obsession and determination to prove himself worthy as a discoverer, Fawcett becomes consumed by his quest, and his personal life crumbles around him. Holland plays Percy's son, Jack Fawcett, who eventually disappears with him. Though short, Holland's role is well-received and exceptional in terms of acting.​

7 'Onward' (2020)

Image via Disney

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

An animated fantasy film set in a suburban, modern-day world where magical creatures exist but have gradually lost their mystic powers due to the convenience of technology, Onward follows two elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who embark on a quest to discover if there is any magic left in the world as they attempt to spend one more day with their deceased father.

While Spider-Man and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) only met twice in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Holland and Pratt reunited as elf brothers in this film, playing respective voices.

6 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

Image via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, a grief-stricken Peter attempts to cope with the loss of his mentor, Tony Stark. Desperately seeking solace and normalcy, he decides to embark on a school trip across Europe with his classmates, hoping for some respite from his life as a superhero. But when he encounters inexplicable elemental creatures wreaking havoc across the continent, Peter is forced to assume the responsibility of becoming Spider-Man again despite doubts about living up to Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) legacy.

The highly popular second installment in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man Far From Home, leaves Spider-Man’s identity exposed to the world and threatens to upend his life forever.

5 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

Tensions reach boiling point within the Avengers as political pressure mounts to hold superheroes accountable for their actions. As governments worldwide demand that the Avengers be regulated and controlled by an international governing body, the team becomes divided over whether they should continue answering to authorities or retain their autonomy. This deeply rooted ideological rift fractures the once united group to its core and ultimately sparks an epic showdown among heroes.

Holland debuted as the web-slinger in Captain America: Civil War before leading his first solo movie in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Civil War saw Tony Stark jet-setting over to Queens, New York, to meet with a kid with spider powers, later to be known and loved as Spider-Man, and recruiting him to fight on his side of the conflict.

4 'Locke' (2013)

Image via A24

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Directed by Steven Knight, Locke is a riveting and thought-provoking thriller that takes place entirely within the confines of a car. The film follows Ivan Locke (Tom Hardy), a respected construction manager faced with difficult decisions that will forever change his life. As he embarks on a nighttime drive from Birmingham to London, Ivan's life progressively unravels through intense phone conversations with various characters.

Ivan Locke is the only character who actually appears on-screen, but he makes 36 phone calls during the movie — including to his son, Eddie, played by Holland. While Holland doesn't play a massive role in the film, even in the small part he is given, Holland shines.

3 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

Image via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

A fresh and invigorating take on the iconic character, Spider-Man: Homecoming, revolves around Peter Parker's struggle to balance his ordinary high school life with his extraordinary abilities as Spider-Man. The movie explores Peter's growth as a teenage hero working under the guidance of Tony Stark/Iron Man, who becomes his mentor. However, danger looms when a new villain named Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges and poses a formidable threat to Spider-Man and everything he holds dear.

The film that brought Holland to the spotlight, Spider-Man: Homecoming, perfectly captures the spirit and essence of the beloved comic book hero, with a fantastic cast, thrilling action sequences, and a heartwarming coming-of-age story.

2 “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021)

Image via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home explores the consequences of the shocking revelation of Peter Parker's secret identity to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. As Peter grapples with his newfound notoriety and faces public scrutiny, he seeks help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo this revelation's catastrophic effects on his life. However, their attempt to rewrite history unleashes chaos across multiple dimensions, leading to unexpected encounters with familiar characters from different Spider-Man cinematic universes.

Marking the end of MCU's Phase Three, Spider-Man: No Way Home features all three spider-men, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Holland, coming together. The film concludes the events of the Infinity Saga while simultaneously positioning the franchise for future entries.

1 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Avengers: Endgame unveils a tantalizing glimpse into an intricate plot that promises to culminate over a decade of storytelling. Following the catastrophic events in its prequel, Avengers: Infinity War, where half of all living creatures were obliterated by the ultimate villain, Thanos, Endgame delves into the remaining heroes' desperate quest to reverse this devastating reality-altering snap.

It is hilarious to note that Holland wasn't given the film's full script based on his notorious past of giving away endings. Even so, his performance in Avengers: Endgame was one of his best. The film went on to overtake Avatar as the highest-grossing movie ever.

