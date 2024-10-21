Two weeks after the announcement out of nowhere that Christopher Nolan has set his eagerly awaited follow-up to Oppenheimer, we've got the slightly more expected news that he's cast a huge A-list star to appear in the movie. Tom Holland has signed onto the project, which has yet to be officially titled, but it will be produced by Universal Pictures and has set a release date of July 17, 2026. Holland will join Matt Damon, who has been attached to the film since it was first revealed on October 8. Damon previously worked alongside Nolan in Interstellar as a stranded astronaut, and more recently, as General Leslie Groves in the almost-billion-dollar smash hit, Oppenheimer.

Holland is, of course, best known for his role as Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man and Avengers movies and The Hollywood Reporter claims this may affect filming of Spider-Man 4 and Avengers: Doomsday, which is due to begin production this spring. Holland last appeared in Apple TV’s 2023 miniseries The Crowded Room and made his big breakthrough in the tsunami disaster drama, The Impossible.

Details are scarce for the project, as would be expected, but we know that Nolan loves releasing his movies in July, and it's proven to be a brilliant and canny move financially throughout the years, as it falls during the blockbuster period, which is when the movie theaters tend to be busiest. Other studios are now terrified of Nolan and may do their best to avoid him. Many of Nolan's most successful films, like The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), Dunkirk (2017), and, of course, Oppenheimer were released in July and performed exceptionally well.

How Will Christopher Nolan's New Movie Be Filmed?

Image via CNN

Well, we already know the answer to this one. We know that the movie will open in IMAX, and this should come as absolutely no surprise to anyone who knows anything about Nolan. It's a surprise that Nolan doesn't have a share of the company at this stage for the business he's generated at this point. Nolan views IMAX (and its 70mm format) as the "gold standard" of cinema, and he's even invented his own technology in order to film movies the way he wants.

Stay tuned to Collider for more details on Christopher Nolan's next blockbuster, which will open on July 17, 2026. In the meantime, you can rent or buy Oppenheimer on Prime Video.

